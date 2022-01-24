Pulse Recap: AFCON2021 favourites Super Eagles out, Burkina Faso, Tunisia through

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Depleted Carthage Eagles send AFCON favourites Nigeria's Super Eagles home

Nigeria knocked out of the AFCON
Nigeria knocked out of the AFCON

it was an exciting start to the knockout stages at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after the first two matches produced three goals and two red cards.

Recommended articles

Burkina Faso became the first to book a quarterfinal spot after seeing off Gabon in a penalty shootout, while Nigeria is the latest favourite to be dumped out of the competition after a narrow defeat to Tunisia in the second half.

A wasteful Burkina Faso can thank their stars after they defeated 10-man Gabon 7-6 via penalty shootout in the opening game of the round of 16.

The Stallions dominated the game and could have scored as many as four goals in regular time but were guilty of wastefulness against their Gabonese counterparts, the Panthers, who had defender, Sidney Obissa, sent off for two yellow cards offences.

Burkina Faso players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Gabon in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe
Burkina Faso players celebrate after winning a penalty shootout against Gabon in an Africa Cup of Nations last-16 match in Limbe AFP

Burkina Faso's captain, Bertrand Traore missed a penalty in the 18th minute before making amends ten minutes later when he latched onto a beautiful through pass from the youngster, Dango Ouattara to slot home the opener.

The Stallions opened up the Panthers so many times in the game and could have put daylight between them but for their disappointing profligacy.

Penalties were needed to separate Burkina Faso and Gabon in their last-16 tie in Limbe
Penalties were needed to separate Burkina Faso and Gabon in their last-16 tie in Limbe AFP

Gabon was reduced to ten men in the 67th minute when Obissa received his second yellow card following an off the ball cynical challenge from the defender.

However, despite creating even more glaring chances thereafter, Burkina Faso couldn't make take advantage of their numerical superiority and allowed Gabon back into the game via an Adama Guira own goal in stoppage time.

The game will be decided through a penalty shootout after both sides couldn't be separated after extra time.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi is hoisted high during his team's victory celebrations
Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi is hoisted high during his team's victory celebrations AFP

Burkina Faso eventually progressed to the quarterfinal after a 7-6 win in the shootout to send Gabon home.

Youssef Msakni has become a hero in Tunisia after his beautiful second-half goal ensured the Carthage Eagles will continue their AFCON 2021 journey in Cameroon.

Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring to give Tunisia a shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 victory over Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday
Youssef Msakni (C) celebrates after scoring to give Tunisia a shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 victory over Nigeria in Garoua on Sunday AFP

Msakni inspired Tunisia to a shock narrow 1-0 win over Nigeria in the second match of the day on the first day of the knockout stages in the AFCON2021.

After a goalless opening half of the match with both teams hardly creating any tangible chances, Tunisia found the breakthrough two minutes into the restart as Msakni dispossessed Ola Aina inside their defensive third.

He evade his marker, Wilfred Ndidi, with ease before letting out an excellent shot from 30 yards which Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, made a mess of as he parried into his net to give Tunisia the lead against the run of play.

Maduka Okoye has come under severe criticism for his part in Nigeria's defeat.
Maduka Okoye has come under severe criticism for his part in Nigeria's defeat. Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria tried to find a way back but things got worse as they were reduced to ten men when substitute, Alex Iwobi, received his marching order six minutes after he replaced Kelechi Iheanacho for dangerous play in the 65th minute.

Another substitute, Sadiq Umar, had Nigeria's best chance of the game late on but watched in agony as it went narrowly wide.

Nigeria's Super Eagles went into the game as favourites after an impressive start to the competition saw them win three of their first three matches.

On the other hand, the Carthage Eagles barely made it into the round of 16 after two defeats and a win in their opening three games.

Nigeria vs Tunisia during their round of 16 AFCON2021
Nigeria vs Tunisia during their round of 16 AFCON2021 Pulse Nigeria

However, despite being without 12 of their players and manager in the last 16 clash against Nigeria due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Northern Africans produced a spirited performance to send Nigeria packing from the tournament.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

AFCON 2021: Burkina Faso 1 (7) Vs 1 (6) Gabon Player Ratings

Pulse Recap: AFCON2021 favourites Super Eagles out, Burkina Faso, Tunisia through

Pulse Recap: AFCON2021 favourites Super Eagles out, Burkina Faso, Tunisia through

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

AFCON 2021: 'We don’t deserve to lose at all'- Former Super Eagles striker bemoans performance against Tunisia

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

De Jong strikes late for Barca after Real Madrid pinned back by Elche

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Milan lose ground in title race after Juve stalemate

Trending

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: 'I am not the coach' Super Eagles captain speaks on limited minutes

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

AFCON 2021: I want to win a trophy for my country - Samuel Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze (L) set Nigeria on their way to a comfortable win over Sudan