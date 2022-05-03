PSG want Super Eagles' most expensive star to partner Messi and Neymar next season

Although PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino has stated he would like Mbappe to stay, the club are not taking any chances, and they have identified Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement.

According to transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio as per GFFN, The Parisians want the Napoli star to be the newest member of their famous attacking trio.

With Mbappe likely to leave, PSG want Osimhen to join Lionel Messi and Neymar in a new attacking frontline. However, the 23-year-old will cost the club a fortune, with Napoli only willing to listen to offers in the region of €100m.

Osimhen is Super Eagles and Africa's most expensive player after joining Napoli from Lille in 2020 for a club and African record of €81.3m.

And with three years still left on his contract, Napoli hold the ace in negotiation. The Neapolitans consider Osimhen a valuable asset but are willing to sell him for €100m.

PSG are one of the few clubs that could afford to pay that kind of money for his services. However, the Ligue 1 champions could also face competition from Premier League clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle all interested in the Nigerian.