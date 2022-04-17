Prolific Awoniyi leads Union Berlin to victory in Bundesliga

Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi scored his 13th goal of the season as Union Berlin cruised to a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt could not follow up their midweek masterclass against Barcelona with a win on Sunday in the Bundesliga. Oliver Glasner's side travelled to Berlin to face a Union side looking to make it three wins in as many games but fell short due to a great performance from the hosts.

Union went close in the 12th minute when Genki Haraguchi struck the crossbar with his effort from the edge of the box. Frankfurt did not heed the warning signs, and they were soon behind courtesy of an ever-reliable Union forward.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi did well to create space before controlling a whipped cross and finishing emphatically into the bottom corner. That effort which left the Frankfurt keeper rooted to the spot, was Awoniyi's 13th goal of the Bundesliga season, extending his record as the most prolific Nigerian in Europe's top five (5) leagues.

Three minutes later, the home side doubled their advantage. After the ball cannoned off a Frankfurt defender, Grischa Promel fired in a powerful volley from the edge of the box, which left Jens Grahl in goal helplessly flailing.

It was all Union Berlin in the first half, and the best frankfurt chance of the half fell to Jens Hauge, who went on a great solo run before playing a poor shot into the hands of Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow.

Just after the hour mark, Awoniyi controlled a good pass from midfield before running directly at the Frankfurt defenders. The powerful striker could not find the finish to match his trickery, with the eventual shot flying clear of the crossbar.

With around 10 minutes to go, Union came close to a third when Andras Schafer fired a powerful effort from the edge of the box, but Grahl was on hand to save the shot.

Frankfurt threatened, but Union held firm to deny their visitors and record their 13th win of the campaign. The result sees Union keep their European hopes alive as they now occupy 6th position. Awoniyi and co are in action on April 20 in the DFB Pokal clash against RB Leipzig.

