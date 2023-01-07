PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

Iwobi was injured by Tyrell Malacia's horrible tackle in the FA Cup tie between Everton and Manchester United which led to him getting substituted off.

A source close to the player revealed that the injury was not as bad as feared and he should be back playing within two weeks.

Alex Iwobi injury update

Renowned Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana provided an update on the Iwobi's situation via a tweet confirming that the injury was not as bad as feared.

AFP

The Tweet read, "Good news: @alexiwobi of Everton & the Super Eagles will be back in Premier League action after two weeks. Iwobi was badly brought down in the game against Man Utd . Results of his scan show “things are not as bad as previously thought,” said a source very close to the player.

Everton boss Frank Lampard confirmed the Super Eagle will have to undergo a scan on Saturday when speaking after the game.

“We hope it’s not too serious. It is an ankle ligament injury, we hope it’s a lesser one. He will have a scan on Saturday to confirm,” Lampard told Everton TV as quoted by the club’s official website.

AFP

His injury will be a concern for Lampard, who is facing a challenge to improve Everton’s chances of staying in the Premier League. The former Arsenal star has started in 18 league matches for the Toffees, scored one goal, and provided one assist.