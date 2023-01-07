ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Alex Iwobi to return sooner than expected as injury not as bad as feared

Alex Iwobi to return earlier than expected
Alex Iwobi to return earlier than expected

Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi is reportedly expected to be back to Premier League action within two weeks after scans revealed his injury was not as bad as feared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Iwobi was injured by Tyrell Malacia's horrible tackle in the FA Cup tie between Everton and Manchester United which led to him getting substituted off.

A source close to the player revealed that the injury was not as bad as feared and he should be back playing within two weeks.

Renowned Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana provided an update on the Iwobi's situation via a tweet confirming that the injury was not as bad as feared.

Iwobi was in pains following Malacia's challenge but Lampard remains hopeful
Iwobi was in pains following Malacia's challenge but Lampard remains hopeful AFP

The Tweet read, "Good news: @alexiwobi of Everton & the Super Eagles will be back in Premier League action after two weeks. Iwobi was badly brought down in the game against Man Utd . Results of his scan show “things are not as bad as previously thought,” said a source very close to the player.

Everton boss Frank Lampard confirmed the Super Eagle will have to undergo a scan on Saturday when speaking after the game.

“We hope it’s not too serious. It is an ankle ligament injury, we hope it’s a lesser one. He will have a scan on Saturday to confirm,” Lampard told Everton TV as quoted by the club’s official website.

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi suffered a nasty ankle injury following Tyrell Malacia's tackle
Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi suffered a nasty ankle injury following Tyrell Malacia's tackle AFP

His injury will be a concern for Lampard, who is facing a challenge to improve Everton’s chances of staying in the Premier League. The former Arsenal star has started in 18 league matches for the Toffees, scored one goal, and provided one assist.

According to the report, Iwobi will not be available for Everton’s league fixture against Southampton at Goodison Park on Saturday but should be back within two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for Leicester City against Gillingham

    FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

  • Alex Iwobi to return earlier than expected

    PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

  • Igoh Ogbu signs for Slavia Prague

    TRANSFERS: Igoh Ogbu signs for Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague

Recommended articles

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge

Mathew Yakubu is now a father of twins

Super Eagles youngster Mathew Yakubu welcomes twins with his Slovakian wife

Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Chuba Akpom.
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro