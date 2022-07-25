'Premier League' - Super Eagles midfielder makes revelation ahead of new season

The 26-year-old star ended his three-year association with Rangers early in July after signing a four-year deal with Premier League side Southampton.

During his four-year stint at Rangers, Aribo tasted his first silverware with the Gers as they won the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and the Scottish Cup just a few months ago.

The 2021-22 Europa League run saw Aribo make no fewer than 17 appearances from qualification to the final in Seville where they lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Despite losing on penalties, in the end, Aribo stood out as one of the top performers of that night, with his goal, a highlight that may have drawn attention from teams like Southampton.

Speaking in a video he shared on his Instagram profile, Aribo revealed that leaving Rangers is a feeling that is yet to sink in.

“Leaving hasn’t actually sunk in yet. And that’s the thing with me. I don’t really let moments get to me too much," Aribo revealed.

He continued: "I do need to sit down and let this one sink in as it’s literally a dream come true [to move to the English Premier League]. From a child, I wanted this.

“Rangers are a real family. It holds a big place in my heart. The fans are amazing as are my teammates and the staff.

“I’m always thankful to God for the position I’m in, where I am today and even just being alive," Aribo added.

So far, the 26-year-old has played in each of Southampton’s three pre-season friendlies games Watford, Austria Klagenfurt and RB Leipzig.