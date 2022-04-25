Nigerian midfielder reveals how Steven Gerrard and Ashley Young are helping him at Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder, Carney Chukwuemeka has heaped high praise on his teammate Ashley Young for helping him settle into the first team.
Carney Chukwuemeka speaks highly of his coach Steven Gerrard and older teammate Ashley Young for helping him settle in at Aston Villa.
18-year old Chukwuemeka is currently having his breakout season in the Aston Villa first team where he has played nine Premier League games under head coach Steven Gerrard who rates him highly.
When asked about his journey into the team and who has helped him so far, the Anglo-Nigerian responded “Ashley Young” emphatically.
“I feel like because he started young, he took us youngsters under his wing, gave us encouragement, so I'd say him," Chukwuemeka went on to emphasise his point.
The midfielder is currently considered one of the best teenagers in English football with a surprisingly well-rounded game and a mature body standing at 6ft one inch tall.
It’s not difficult to see why Ashley Young appears to have taken a liking to him as he also started very young at Watford before then moving to Aston Villa where he really made his name.
Now as a 36-year old, Ashley Young is back at Aston Villa playing a mentorship role to Chukwuemeka.
The England under 19 international also mentions current Villa boss Steven Gerrard as his idol and alluded to the fact that he tries to base his game on the Liverpool legend.
"Obviously he's a midfielder, his finishing from outside the box, he's a leader, he could win games by himself so Steven Gerrard." Chukwuemeka asserted.
Based on his playing style, Chukwuemeka has often drawn comparisons with Paul Pogba as they are both similarly strong and technical on the ball.
Born in Austria to Nigerian parents, Chukwuemeka can still represent any of the three countries at senior level despite having already played for the English under 17, 18 and 19 teams.
