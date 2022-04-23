Arsenal must go for high-scoring Super Eagles striker to replace unreliable Nketiah

Nketiah missed a gilt-edged chance in the first half and put up an overall underwhelming display which suggests that Arsenal may do well to not rely on him long term.

His largely anonymous second-half display was in many ways an indication that the Gunners need more presence upfront which is why they must invest in a striker that actually knows what he's doing.

AFP

The 22-year old may yet leave Arsenal at the end of the current season when his contract expires but whether or not he stays, the Gunners have to go for a more established striker.

Many strikers in Europe fall within that category but the most realistic of those potential targets considering Arsenal's budget and standing is Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu.

27-year old Onuachu has been on fire for Genk in the last two seasons and it is surprising that he is still in the Belgian League especially now that quality strikers are at a premium.

Pulse Nigeria

The big striker has scored 21 goals in 37 games in all competitions this season, following 35 goals in 41 games last season, his record speaks for itself.

And now with the Nigerian looking set to finally depart KRC Genk this summer, it is advisable for Arsenal to commit all their energy to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah scored two goals as Arsenal romped to a 4-2 win away at Chelsea and while those goals might have made the club renew their faith in him, the performance against United should make them realise the need for urgency in signing someone else.

Pulse Ghana

For one, Nketiah is not prolific, those goals against Chelsea are his only league goals in 15 appearances this season. The young Englishman has scored 26 senior career goals since debuting in 2018.

Onuachu on the other hand has scored 55 goals in the last two seasons alone, there should be no competition here, just sign the man.

IMAGO / Belga

His presence will also command more respect from opposition defenders as Onuachu is a physically imposing specimen, far more than Nketiah will ever be.