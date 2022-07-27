SUPER EAGLES

Praises showered on Nwakali as former Reading manager describes his attributes

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Super Eagles midfielder joined Spanish club Ponferradina after being illegitimately released by SD Huesca.

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali recently joined SD Ponferradina as a fee-agent
Head coach of SD Ponferradina Jose Gomes has praised Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali, describing the new signing as "intelligent."

The Nigeria international who had been without a club since being illegitimately released by SD Huesca, recently reached an agreement with the second division club, to help them seek promotion to the La Liga.

Speaking about his potential, Gomes revealed that he had always known the U-17 World Cup winner to be an excellent player, adding that he once scored against Almeria: one of the clubs Gomes formerly managed.

"I knew him, he scored a goal against me when I was at Almería," Gomes said.

ALSO READ: Unmasking Ruben Garcia, the man who allegedly tormented Kelechi Nwakali for going to AFCON 2021

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

LIVE BLOG: Football Transfer News live updates

"In the U-17 World Cup he was the best player in the tournament, and it was no coincidence. He is very intelligent, he knows how to take up space, he filters very good passes, he dribbles well and pulls out."

Reacting to his latest move, Nwakali wrote on his official Twitter page: "Happy to start a new adventure with Ponferradina. Let's get to work!"

After making his debut in the La Liga in the 2020/21 season, Nwakali was loaned to Alcorcon on loan in the second division, where he became a regular starter and participated in 18 games.

Last season, back at SD Huesca, he participated in 19 league games and 2 in the Copa del Rey, but saw his contract terminated after he returned from representing Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Kelechi Nwakali (c) at SD Ponferradina's pre-season training session
In a lengthy social media post that implicated Huesca's Sporting Director Ruben Garcia, the midfielder alleged that he was put under extreme pressure to not go for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria due to it, 'not being an important tournament'.

He could make his debut for Ponferradina when they start their Segunda division campaign against Cartagena on August 15.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

