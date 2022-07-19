Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The new Portsmouth goalkeeper is eligible for the Super Eagles and was called up to the national team in 2021

Joshua Oluwayemi is looking for breakthrough in English football having played for the Teottenham U21 side as a goalkeeper
Joshua Oluwayemi is looking for breakthrough in English football having played for the Teottenham U21 side as a goalkeeper

English League One side Portsmouth FC have completed the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Recommended articles

Oluwayemi left Tottenham Hotspur's U21 side at the end of the 2021/22 season and has now joined the EFL League One side on a one-year deal with the option of extending for another year.

The London-born goalkeeper joins Portsmouth as the third goalkeeper and is set to compete with 20-year-old Josh Griffiths and 24-year-old Alex Bass for the first-choice goalkeeper role under manager Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth confirmed their acquisition of Oluwayemi on Tuesday through an official press statement on the club's website, detailing the 21-year-old's deal with the former Premier League giants.

Juventus beat Monaco to red-hot 15-year-old Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke joins Hertha Berlin on 1-year loan deal [Photos]

Maduka Okoye opens up after first defeat at Watford

The statement read in part: "Pompey have completed the signing of goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season. Oluwayemi trained with Pompey earlier in the summer and played the second half of the pre-season victory at Havant & Waterlooville."

Oluwayemi becomes the fifth player to join Portsmouth during the 2022 summer transfer window as well as the second goalkeeper to join after Griffiths arrival from West Bromwich Albion's U23 side earlier in the summer.

Portsmouth coach Cowley hailed Oluwayemi's potential, praising his ability on the ball with his feet as well as his shot-stopping skills.

Cowley noted the former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper would get the chance to show his potentials along other young goalkeepers at the club this season.

The Portsmouth manager said: “Josh had a great footballing education with Tottenham and has amazing athleticism. There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.

“He’s an incredible shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“We’ve got Josh Griffiths and Toby Steward, and he’s another young player who our goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with and helping to develop.

“There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.”

Oluwayemi was called up to the Super Eagles squad in July 2021 to replace the then injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the team. The Super Eagles were billed to play the El Tri of Mexico in the United States and had only two goalkeepers in camp.

However, Oluwayemi did not make his debut for the Super Eagles then and is yet to get another call-up to the team since then.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Joshua Oluwayemi is looking for breakthrough in English football having played for the Teottenham U21 side as a goalkeeper

    Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

  • Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

    Moses Simon Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

  • Bayern Munich and Super Eagles coaches are the features on Pulse of The Day.

    Bayern rescue De Ligt from Juve; Super Eagles coaches relegate 2 teams

Recommended articles

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

10-man Man United win again, beat Crystal Palace with Ajax-style goal

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]

Alex Iwobi models Everton away jersey [Photos/videos]

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Trending

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated list)

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth
TRANSFERS

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)

Samuel Chukwueze Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Samuel Chukwueze Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News (IMAGO/ActionPictures)

Nollywood actor knocks Ahmed Musa over copyright claims

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie hits out at Ahmed Musa over ASUU strike post