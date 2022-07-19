Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Oluwayemi left Tottenham Hotspur's U21 side at the end of the 2021/22 season and has now joined the EFL League One side on a one-year deal with the option of extending for another year.

The London-born goalkeeper joins Portsmouth as the third goalkeeper and is set to compete with 20-year-old Josh Griffiths and 24-year-old Alex Bass for the first-choice goalkeeper role under manager Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth sign Joshua Oluwayemi

Portsmouth confirmed their acquisition of Oluwayemi on Tuesday through an official press statement on the club's website, detailing the 21-year-old's deal with the former Premier League giants.

The statement read in part: "Pompey have completed the signing of goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. The 21-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal – with the club option of a further 12 months – after leaving Tottenham at the end of last season. Oluwayemi trained with Pompey earlier in the summer and played the second half of the pre-season victory at Havant & Waterlooville."

Oluwayemi becomes the fifth player to join Portsmouth during the 2022 summer transfer window as well as the second goalkeeper to join after Griffiths arrival from West Bromwich Albion's U23 side earlier in the summer.

Oluwayemi has potential - Portsmouth coach Cowley

Portsmouth coach Cowley hailed Oluwayemi's potential, praising his ability on the ball with his feet as well as his shot-stopping skills.

Cowley noted the former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper would get the chance to show his potentials along other young goalkeepers at the club this season.

The Portsmouth manager said: “Josh had a great footballing education with Tottenham and has amazing athleticism. There is plenty of potential and he is exactly the sort of promising player that our club is looking to sign.

“He’s an incredible shot-stopper and is also good with his feet, so we’re delighted to bring him to the club.

“We’ve got Josh Griffiths and Toby Steward, and he’s another young player who our goalkeeping coach Joe Prodomo is looking forward to working with and helping to develop.

Oluwayemi and Super Eagles

Oluwayemi was called up to the Super Eagles squad in July 2021 to replace the then injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa in the team. The Super Eagles were billed to play the El Tri of Mexico in the United States and had only two goalkeepers in camp.