Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

The win took Porto back to second place, level on 19 points with opponents Braga but ahead on goal difference thanks to the heavy nature of the win.

Nigerian international Zaidu Sanusi was dropped to the bench for this game but came off the bench after 85 minutes when the game was already won.

25-year-old Zaidu Sanusi was benched by Porto for the first time this season with Brazillian Wendell preferred from the start.

By the time Sanusi came on in the 85th minute to replace Wendell, the game was effectively over as Porto were 3-1 up.

In five minutes, Zaidu had eight touches, completed three out of four passes, had one shot which was on target and created one big chance which was missed by David Carmo.

Porto 4-1 Braga

Porto started the game with serious intent and kept on pressing until they found a way past the Braga defence in the 32nd minute thanks to Evanilson’s close-range finish into the bottom corner.

The flood gates were opened as the home team doubled their advantage two minutes later through Stephen Eustaquio.

Braga were handed a lifeline 10 minutes into the second half albeit under fortuitous circumstances as Pepe scored an own goal.

But Porto reasserted their dominance with a goal from Pepe Aquino (another one) in the 63rd minute to restore the two-goal margin.