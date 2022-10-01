Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigerian defender Zaidu Sanusi only played a bit part for Porto who returned to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Braga

Zaidu Sanusi (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Zaidu Sanusi (IMAGO/Action Plus)

Porto returned to winning ways after two disappointing results with a 4-1 thrashing of visiting Braga in the Portuguese first division.

Recommended articles

The win took Porto back to second place, level on 19 points with opponents Braga but ahead on goal difference thanks to the heavy nature of the win.

Nigerian international Zaidu Sanusi was dropped to the bench for this game but came off the bench after 85 minutes when the game was already won.

25-year-old Zaidu Sanusi was benched by Porto for the first time this season with Brazillian Wendell preferred from the start.

Zaidu Sanusi
Zaidu Sanusi Pulse Nigeria

By the time Sanusi came on in the 85th minute to replace Wendell, the game was effectively over as Porto were 3-1 up.

In five minutes, Zaidu had eight touches, completed three out of four passes, had one shot which was on target and created one big chance which was missed by David Carmo.

Porto started the game with serious intent and kept on pressing until they found a way past the Braga defence in the 32nd minute thanks to Evanilson’s close-range finish into the bottom corner.

Porto ran out 4-1 winners over Braga
Porto ran out 4-1 winners over Braga Imago

The flood gates were opened as the home team doubled their advantage two minutes later through Stephen Eustaquio.

Braga were handed a lifeline 10 minutes into the second half albeit under fortuitous circumstances as Pepe scored an own goal.

Pepe scored an own goal against Braga
Pepe scored an own goal against Braga Imago

But Porto reasserted their dominance with a goal from Pepe Aquino (another one) in the 63rd minute to restore the two-goal margin.

Wanderson Galeno wrapped up the game with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute to make it 4-1 in a completely satisfying evening for Porto.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Real Madrid were interested in signing me - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

"Real Madrid were interested in signing me” - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

Williams brothers fire four-midable Athletic Bilbao to third in LaLiga

Williams brothers fire four-midable Athletic Bilbao to third in LaLiga

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

Trending

Alex Iwobi is shining for both Everton and the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi is at his best now - Ex-England goalkeeper hails Iwobi after long-range Algeria goal

Victor Osimhen was too fast for the Liverpool defence
UCL

Osimhen destroyed Van Dijk in just 45 minutes - Top Italian journalist hails Super Eagles star

Social media reactions to Maduka Okoye's error in Algeria test match
WHAT'S BUZZIN

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

Fikayo Tomori has been grossly underutilised by England manager Gareth Southgate

Fikayo Tomori’s England snub is the latest lesson to multi-national footballers