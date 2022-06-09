Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

The victory meant the team ended a run of five matches without a win.

It was also the Super Eagles' first victory under new coach Jose Peseiro following friendly defeats to Mexico and Ecuador.

How well, did the players individually perform against the Leone Stars?

Pulse Nigeria

Francis Uzoho: 6/10

Had a decent game, but did a poor job at commanding his defence. Also picked up an unnecessary yellow card. Conceded a goal which he couldn't prevent - and will not be blamed for that.

Ola Aina: 7/10

Was the brain behind Nigeria's winner. Consistently contributed to Nigeria's attack with his forward runs. Committed fewer blunders while defending.

Calvin Bassey: 5/10

Was brilliant in build-up play from the left-wing, but struggled to prevent Sierra Leonean buildups from his position. Holds the most responsibility for Sierra Leone's only goal.

William Troost-Ekong: 4/10

Uncoordinated defending with Ajayi. Allowed the Leone Stars breakthrough on multiple occasions.

Semi Ajayi: 5/10

Was more confident on the ball than Ekong, but also let Leone Stars trouble Uzoho on multiple occasions.

Joe Aribo: 6/10

Great coordination in the midfield. Held the forte in the absence of a defensive midfielder but diminished in the second half.

Alex Iwobi: 9/10

Man of the match performance. Roamed the midfield and created threatening chances. Scored a beautiful goal.

Samuel Chukwueze: 3/10

Invincible in the first half. Missed a glorious chance in the second half. 1 point for appearance, 1 point for completed passes, and an extra point for overall effort.

Moses Simon: 8/10

Great game. Set up Iwobi and Osimhen for Nigeria's goals.

Umar Sadiq: 6/10

Struggled to keep up with Osimhen's pace. Helped in build-ups, and made very good forward passes.

Victor Osimhen: 8/10

Superb positioning and fabulous finish for Nigeria's winner. Kept the Sierra Leonean defence busy for 90 minutes.

Oghenekaro Etebo: 6/10

Stabilized Nigeria's midfield after coming in, in the 46th minute. Gave Aribo: although he failed to live up to it, the freedom to roam like Iwobi.

Ademola Lookman: -/10

Played for just nine minutes.

Kenneth Omeruo: -/10

Played for just nine minutes.

Abdullahi Shehu: -/10

Played for just seven minutes.

Terem Moffi: -/10