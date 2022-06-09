AFCON 2023Q

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

How well, did the players individually perform against in 2-1 win over the Leone Stars?

Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja

The Super Eagles started their journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on a good note, as goals from Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen helped the team defeat Sierra Leone in their qualifiers opener.

Recommended articles

The victory meant the team ended a run of five matches without a win.

It was also the Super Eagles' first victory under new coach Jose Peseiro following friendly defeats to Mexico and Ecuador.

How well, did the players individually perform against the Leone Stars?

Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone
Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

Had a decent game, but did a poor job at commanding his defence. Also picked up an unnecessary yellow card. Conceded a goal which he couldn't prevent - and will not be blamed for that.

ALSO READ: 3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

‘Iwobi like Okocha’ - Reactions as Super Eagles bounce back against Sierra Leone after World Cup disaster

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Was the brain behind Nigeria's winner. Consistently contributed to Nigeria's attack with his forward runs. Committed fewer blunders while defending.

Was brilliant in build-up play from the left-wing, but struggled to prevent Sierra Leonean buildups from his position. Holds the most responsibility for Sierra Leone's only goal.

Uncoordinated defending with Ajayi. Allowed the Leone Stars breakthrough on multiple occasions.

Was more confident on the ball than Ekong, but also let Leone Stars trouble Uzoho on multiple occasions.

Great coordination in the midfield. Held the forte in the absence of a defensive midfielder but diminished in the second half.

Man of the match performance. Roamed the midfield and created threatening chances. Scored a beautiful goal.

Invincible in the first half. Missed a glorious chance in the second half. 1 point for appearance, 1 point for completed passes, and an extra point for overall effort.

Great game. Set up Iwobi and Osimhen for Nigeria's goals.

Struggled to keep up with Osimhen's pace. Helped in build-ups, and made very good forward passes.

Superb positioning and fabulous finish for Nigeria's winner. Kept the Sierra Leonean defence busy for 90 minutes.

Stabilized Nigeria's midfield after coming in, in the 46th minute. Gave Aribo: although he failed to live up to it, the freedom to roam like Iwobi.

Played for just nine minutes.

Played for just nine minutes.

Played for just seven minutes.

Only featured in added time.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico

    'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

  • Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja

    Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

  • empty

    Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Recommended articles

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Trending

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

Five players who should not have made Peseiro's list
AFCON 2023Q

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Sao Tome, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

Nigeria will play Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Mauritius for a place at Cote d'Ivoire