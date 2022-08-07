Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Fatih Karagumruk manager Andrea Pirlo has broken his silence following a 4-2 defeat he suffered on his Turkish Super Lig debut to Alanyaspor.
Nigeria's Musa came in as 70th minute, but was unable to make much impact as Andrea Pirlo started life in Turkish Super Lig with a schooling.
Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa was left on the bench until the 70th minute, with Pirlo admitting at full time that the game was a 'bad start'.
The match was the first for the former Juventus boss who was hired earlier this summer.
A bad start for Pirlo's Karagumuk
Speaking at the post-match conference, Pirlo said, "We made a bad start. We could not reflect the game we wanted in the first half.
"We did not show a concentration befitting the first match of the league, the 43-year-old added.
Karagumruk somehow, found themselves two goals down just 28 minutes into the Italian manager's debut in the Turkish league, following goals from Wilson Eduardo and Efkan Bekiroglu.
Fabio Borini pulled one back for the home side in the 55th minute but Eduardo scored again for Alanyaspor, to take the score to 3-1.
Davide Biraschi responded almost immediately for the home side in the 72nd minute but Alanyaspor would get the last laugh with Erencan Yardimci scoring a 93rd-minute goal to end the match at 4-2.
Fifteen days to make things right
Pirlo after the game emphasized that it was very difficult to come back in the match where they started trailing 2-0 so early.
"We started the second half better and gradually reflected the game we wanted on the field," Pirlo said.
"We could have scored the third goal, but we conceded the opponent's third goal at a very bad time. We have 15 days right now. Injured. It's a good time for players to come back," he said.
