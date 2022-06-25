PHOTO STORY: Awoniyi all smiles with family as Nottingham Forest announce his arrival

Awoniyi's switch is the newly-promoted Premier League team's first international signing of the summer.

Awoniyi, 24 is signed a five-year contract with Forest and is expected to be at the club till 2027.

See pictures from Awoniyi's first time at Nottingham Forest

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

What did Awoniyi say after signing for Forest?

"I'm very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest," the 24-year-old said following his move to The City Ground.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it's a club that I want to be part of."

What is Awoniyi's portfolio?

Awoniyi scored 20 goals across all competitions in 43 games played last season.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Union Berlin finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time since 2001/2002 thanks to his 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga games.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Awoniyi signed with Liverpool in 2015 and spent time on loan at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, and Mainz 05 before starting his professional career there.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

During the 2020–21 season, he made a loan move to Union Berlin, which he made permanent last July.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

Awoniyi played for Nigeria at the U17, U20, and U23 levels. In October 2021, he earned the first of his three caps for Nigeria against the Central African Republic, and in January at the Africa Cup of Nations, he scored his first goal against Sudan.

What did Forest's head coach Steve Cooper say about Awoniyi's arrival?

"There's been a lot of interest of Taiwo from other Premier League clubs, and other clubs across Europe, so we're delighted that he's chosen Nottingham Forest," Cooper said.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

"Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.