PHOTO STORY: Awoniyi all smiles with family as Nottingham Forest announce his arrival

Jidechi Chidiezie
See pictures from Awoniyi's first time at Nottingham Forest. The striker scored 20 goals across all competitions in 43 games played last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi will be at Nottingham Forest's City Ground until 2027
Taiwo Awoniyi will be at Nottingham Forest's City Ground until 2027

Super Eagles attacker Taiwo Awoniyi has completed to Premier League Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a club-record sum of somewhere around £17.5 million (N9 billion).

Awoniyi's switch is the newly-promoted Premier League team's first international signing of the summer.

Awoniyi, 24 is signed a five-year contract with Forest and is expected to be at the club till 2027.

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

What Taiwo Awoniyi said after joining Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest [Photos]

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
"I'm very excited to be here at Nottingham Forest," the 24-year-old said following his move to The City Ground.

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
"It's always been my dream to play in the Premier League and having spoken to Steve Cooper about our ambitions and looking at Forest, with its great history, it's a club that I want to be part of."

Awoniyi scored 20 goals across all competitions in 43 games played last season.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Union Berlin finished fifth and qualified for the Europa League for the first time since 2001/2002 thanks to his 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga games.

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
Awoniyi signed with Liverpool in 2015 and spent time on loan at FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, and Mainz 05 before starting his professional career there.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
During the 2020–21 season, he made a loan move to Union Berlin, which he made permanent last July.

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
Awoniyi played for Nigeria at the U17, U20, and U23 levels. In October 2021, he earned the first of his three caps for Nigeria against the Central African Republic, and in January at the Africa Cup of Nations, he scored his first goal against Sudan.

"There's been a lot of interest of Taiwo from other Premier League clubs, and other clubs across Europe, so we're delighted that he's chosen Nottingham Forest," Cooper said.

Nottingham Forest announce signing of Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi
"Our recruitment and coaching teams have been monitoring his progress closely over the last few months.

"He's a player who we really believe in and we look forward to him going on to fulfil his potential and become a top Premier League striker with Nottingham Forest."

