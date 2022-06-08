Peseiro targets just one goal as he begins his reign as Super Eagles boss

Peseiro began his tenure as Nigeria's boss on a disappointing note, losing to Mexico and Ecuador in two international friendlies.

Peseiro seeks his first win as Nigeria coach

But the Portuguese tactician will hope to turn the losses around when he manages the team in his first competitive match on Thursday evening.

The Super Eagles will begin their road to redemption after failing to qualify for the World Cup with a match against Sierra Leone. It'll be their first match in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Pulse Nigeria

And ahead of the game, Peseiro has assured Nigerians that he would do everything possible to ensure Nigeria end up as champions in the competition next year.

"I came here for one goal, I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians," Peseiro said in his presser.

"I am confident because I believe in this team, I believe in the quality and the number of good players.

Peseiro aims to restore Super Eagles' glory

The ex-Porto manager also revealed that he has been following Nigerian football for a very long time, saying he watched the golden generation of 1994.

The 1994 squad is Nigeria's best ever assembled team, and Peseiro will like to replicate their impact with the current Nigerian squad.

Pulse Nigeria

"I have followed Nigeria's history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams, and I want to bring back that joy again," Peseiro added.