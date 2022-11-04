Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash

There had been rumours that Peseiro would miss the game due to unpaid wages. The former Braga manager took over as Nigeria's coach in May, but he has not been paid since his appointment.

NFF shut down Peseiro rumours

However, the NFF has shut down the rumours, saying the former Venezuela coach will be in charge when the three-time African champions face the 2016 European Champions.

NFF general secretary Sanusi Mohammed confirmed in a statement that Peseiro would be available for the game as there are no problems between the two parties.

AFP

Sanusi also added that the NFF are currently in the process of paying Peseiro his outstanding wages.

"The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are working on Mr. Peseiro's wages and these will be settled shortly," Sanusi said,

"We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17."

"Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend's matches to submit his list of 23 players," he added.

Peseiro to lead Nigeria out against Portugal

The latest development shuts down all rumours of a rift between the two parties, meaning Peseiro will lead the Super Eagles out against his birth nation.

Pulse Nigeria

However, it remains to be seen if he will be available for the game against Costa Rica. The Super Eagles take on Costa Rica before the clash against Portugal but will be without the foreign-based players.

The home-based Eagles are expected to play the game against the North Americans, which could see Salisu Yusuf take charge of the team.