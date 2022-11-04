Jose Peseiro will be in charge when Nigeria's Super Eagles take on Portugal in their clash later this month. The Super Eagles will take on the Selecao in a glamorous international friendly match in Braga on November 17.
Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash
The Portuguese tactician will be in the dugout when the Super Eagles take on Portugal.
Recommended articles
There had been rumours that Peseiro would miss the game due to unpaid wages. The former Braga manager took over as Nigeria's coach in May, but he has not been paid since his appointment.
NFF shut down Peseiro rumours
However, the NFF has shut down the rumours, saying the former Venezuela coach will be in charge when the three-time African champions face the 2016 European Champions.
NFF general secretary Sanusi Mohammed confirmed in a statement that Peseiro would be available for the game as there are no problems between the two parties.
Sanusi also added that the NFF are currently in the process of paying Peseiro his outstanding wages.
"The NFF and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development are working on Mr. Peseiro's wages and these will be settled shortly," Sanusi said,
"We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17."
"Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend's matches to submit his list of 23 players," he added.
Peseiro to lead Nigeria out against Portugal
The latest development shuts down all rumours of a rift between the two parties, meaning Peseiro will lead the Super Eagles out against his birth nation.
However, it remains to be seen if he will be available for the game against Costa Rica. The Super Eagles take on Costa Rica before the clash against Portugal but will be without the foreign-based players.
The home-based Eagles are expected to play the game against the North Americans, which could see Salisu Yusuf take charge of the team.
Nigeria will play against Costa Rica on November 7 before facing Portugal seven days later.
More from category
-
Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash
-
Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages
-
Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin