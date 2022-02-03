Super Eagles: Incoming coach Jose Peseiro speaks on AFCON outing

The Super Eagles made a promising start to the competition winning all three group games beating Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau.

“The Africa Cup of Nations is a very strong competition between strong teams, including Nigeria, who were the best in the group stage, but after all, the four strongest teams throughout the tournament have reached the semi-finals,” the 61-year-old told Egyptian website Kingfut.com.

The tournament favourites however suffered lost to Tunisia in the second round.

Peseiro was expected to take charge of the Super Eagles for the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana after he was announced as head coach just before AFCON.

"Egypt didn’t do well against Nigeria, but after that, they showed their true abilities, their players gave a great performance against Morocco, they have what it takes to win the tournament."

The Portuguese manager also gave his thoughts on tomorrow's Semi-final tie between the hosts and the Pharaohs of Egypt.