No Awoniyi: The big talking points from Peseiro's Super Eagles list for AFCONQ games

Joba Ogunwale
The Portuguese tactician named a 27-man squad for games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome later this month.

There is no room for Awoniyi in the Super Eagles' squad for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé
There is no room for Awoniyi in the Super Eagles' squad for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro has released a 27-man list for Nigeria's game against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome on June 9 and 12.

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars in Abuja on June 9 before travelling to Morocco three days later to take on Sao Tome.

Peseiro, who already started his Super Eagles tenure with losses to Mexico and Ecuador, has called up 27 players for the two matches. Most of the players that played against Mexico and Ecuador retained their places, but some big names have also been recalled.

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador
Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador Pulse Nigeria

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is back alongside the team captain Ahmed Musa. Oghenekaro Etebo is also in the squad with Kenneth Omeruo and Frank Onyeka.

Sadiq Umar is back after helping Almeria return to the Spanish topflight. Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze has also been invited, while Leicester City's Ademola Lookman will hope to earn his third cap.

Victor Osimhen is back in the Super Eagles squad
Victor Osimhen is back in the Super Eagles squad (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

However, as with any other list, it has created arguments and controversies. Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of the talking points for the latest Super Eagles list.

Awoniyi must be wondering what he needs to do to get a consistent run of games in the Super Eagles team. The former Golden Eaglets striker was not in the squad that took on Mexico and Ecuador and has once again been left out for the AFCON qualifiers.

Taiwo Awoniyi is not in the Super Eagles squad despite scoring 14 league goals in the Bundesliga
Taiwo Awoniyi is not in the Super Eagles squad despite scoring 14 league goals in the Bundesliga AFP

It is a strange decision, considering the 24-year-old was Nigeria's joint-top scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season with 14 goals for Union Berlin.

However, 14 goals in a major European league is no longer enough to earn a call-up to Nigeria's squad.

It will not be a Super Eagles list if Musa is omitted. His latest invitation confirms that he will be on the plane to Ivory Coast next year if the three-time African champions qualify.

Musa had suggested that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations would be his last, but following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup, it appears the ex-Leicester City man wants to carry on with the team.

Ahmed Musa is no longer retiring from the Super Eagles
Ahmed Musa is no longer retiring from the Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

Musa's invitation will always be controversial because it probably means an in-form player will miss out. Also, the Fatih Karagumruk man barely plays, yet he is always the first name on the sheet.

Well, experience is more important than 14 goals.

Peseiro is the new manager, but let's be honest, this is Eguavoen's list. Considering Peseiro is not familiar with the players yet, he must have spoken to Eguavoen, who was sacked after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup.

It is also important to note that Eguavoen returned to his technical director role after he was fired, which means the list must have passed through him.

Austin Eguavoen is still the NFF technical director
Austin Eguavoen is still the NFF technical director Pulse Nigeria

Also, aside from a few absentees and new additions, the squad is not different from the team that played against Ghana.

Well, it's fair to say we are still stuck in the past.

