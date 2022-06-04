No Awoniyi: The big talking points from Peseiro's Super Eagles list for AFCONQ games

The Super Eagles will host the Leone Stars in Abuja on June 9 before travelling to Morocco three days later to take on Sao Tome.

Peseiro, who already started his Super Eagles tenure with losses to Mexico and Ecuador, has called up 27 players for the two matches. Most of the players that played against Mexico and Ecuador retained their places, but some big names have also been recalled.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is back alongside the team captain Ahmed Musa. Oghenekaro Etebo is also in the squad with Kenneth Omeruo and Frank Onyeka.

Sadiq Umar is back after helping Almeria return to the Spanish topflight. Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze has also been invited, while Leicester City's Ademola Lookman will hope to earn his third cap.

However, as with any other list, it has created arguments and controversies. Pulse Sports Nigeria takes a look at some of the talking points for the latest Super Eagles list.

No Taiwo Awoniyi

Awoniyi must be wondering what he needs to do to get a consistent run of games in the Super Eagles team. The former Golden Eaglets striker was not in the squad that took on Mexico and Ecuador and has once again been left out for the AFCON qualifiers.

It is a strange decision, considering the 24-year-old was Nigeria's joint-top scorer in Europe's top five leagues this season with 14 goals for Union Berlin.

However, 14 goals in a major European league is no longer enough to earn a call-up to Nigeria's squad.

Ahmed Musa is not going anywhere

It will not be a Super Eagles list if Musa is omitted. His latest invitation confirms that he will be on the plane to Ivory Coast next year if the three-time African champions qualify.

Musa had suggested that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations would be his last, but following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the World Cup, it appears the ex-Leicester City man wants to carry on with the team.

Musa's invitation will always be controversial because it probably means an in-form player will miss out. Also, the Fatih Karagumruk man barely plays, yet he is always the first name on the sheet.

Well, experience is more important than 14 goals.

It is Austin Eguavoen's list

Peseiro is the new manager, but let's be honest, this is Eguavoen's list. Considering Peseiro is not familiar with the players yet, he must have spoken to Eguavoen, who was sacked after Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup.

It is also important to note that Eguavoen returned to his technical director role after he was fired, which means the list must have passed through him.

Also, aside from a few absentees and new additions, the squad is not different from the team that played against Ghana.