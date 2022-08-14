Onuachu returns from injury as Genk cruise to empathic 4-1 victory

Onuachu had been out of action since July due to an adductor injury he sustained in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over Dutch side FC Utrecht.

A brace from Bryan Heynen and goals from Andras Nemeth and Daniel Munoz in either half was enough for Genk to secure the game in 90 minutes.

Genk starts on a bright note

19-year-old striker Nemeth was started ahead of a not-yet top-fit ​​Onuachu and the talented Hungarian was behind the opening goal after just five minutes, as he was hacked down in the box.

Bryan Heynen then calmly converted from the penalty spot for the visitors after a VAR review awarded Genk the spot kick.

The furiously pressing visitors did not rest on their laurels after that early goal, and Nemeth got his own goal with a header minutes before the half-hour mark.

For a moment the visitors let go of the reins, they paid dearly for it. A poor defence saw Vandevoordt whip a shot from range that ended with ex-Genk player Vossen finishing from close range to make the score 2-1.

But Heynen put things in order barely a minute later. giving his side a 3-1 advantage, his second of the game to ensure Genk went for halftime very comfortable.

Onuachu makes his mark

Waregem's coach Mbaye Leye tried to turn the time around with a three-man defence after the break, but that saw the last ounce of hope for points go up in smokes after just six minutes as Munoz worked a wonderful finish for 4-1 having received the ball from Tresor.

Golden Shoe winner Onuachu was allowed to play for the last twenty minutes of the match.