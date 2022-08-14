SUPER EAGLES

Onuachu returns from injury as Genk cruise to empathic 4-1 victory

Jidechi Chidiezie
Onuachu was a 72nd minute substitute having missed KRC Genk's first three games of the season.

Zulte Waregem 1-4 Genk
Paul Onuachu returned to action as KRC Genk ran a trainwreck on Zulte Waregem, defeating them 4-1 in their fourth Belgian Pro League game of the season.

Onuachu had been out of action since July due to an adductor injury he sustained in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over Dutch side FC Utrecht.

A brace from Bryan Heynen and goals from Andras Nemeth and Daniel Munoz in either half was enough for Genk to secure the game in 90 minutes.

19-year-old striker Nemeth was started ahead of a not-yet top-fit ​​Onuachu and the talented Hungarian was behind the opening goal after just five minutes, as he was hacked down in the box.

Bryan Heynen then calmly converted from the penalty spot for the visitors after a VAR review awarded Genk the spot kick.

The furiously pressing visitors did not rest on their laurels after that early goal, and Nemeth got his own goal with a header minutes before the half-hour mark.

Zulte Waregem 1-4 KRC Genk

For a moment the visitors let go of the reins, they paid dearly for it. A poor defence saw Vandevoordt whip a shot from range that ended with ex-Genk player Vossen finishing from close range to make the score 2-1.

But Heynen put things in order barely a minute later. giving his side a 3-1 advantage, his second of the game to ensure Genk went for halftime very comfortable.

Waregem's coach Mbaye Leye tried to turn the time around with a three-man defence after the break, but that saw the last ounce of hope for points go up in smokes after just six minutes as Munoz worked a wonderful finish for 4-1 having received the ball from Tresor.

Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht
Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk's preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht

Golden Shoe winner Onuachu was allowed to play for the last twenty minutes of the match.

It was his first game of the season having missed his side's first three games of the new Jupiler League season.

Jidechi Chidiezie

