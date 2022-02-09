Maybe it was my fate to miss AFCON - Onuachu

Damola Ogungbe
An ill-timed hamstring injury kept the Genk top scorer from going to AFCON 2021

Paul Onuachu was one of four in-form Nigerian strikers to miss AFCON 2021 including Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has opened up on missing out on the trip to Cameroon for the just-concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Genk forward was omitted from Nigeria's final squad to the continental tournament after suffering a hamstring injury just two weeks before the start of the tournament.

In an interview with Belgian outlet 'Het Nieuwsblad', Onuachu admitted that the injury came at a bad time for him but perhaps it was God's will for him to miss the competition.

Paul Onuachu went off injured in Genk's draw with Royal Antwerp (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
Onuachu said: "Yes, Although that hamstring injury two weeks before the Africa Cup really came at a bad time. (sigh) But you can't change what happened, you can only keep going.

"I believe this is fate, that God wills it so. It's meant to be. Just like God wants me to play well and win the Golden Boot. Life has its ups and downs. Good things alternate with bad things."

The former Midtjylland striker revealed that he tried his best to speed up his recovery process so he could make it to AFCON 2021 but he learnt that sometimes he needs to be patient.

"I always want everything to be in order right away. Sometimes I have to realize that tomorrow is good too. With my hamstring injury, I trained too quickly with the group again. I have to learn to take my time," the Genk forward concluded.

Paul Onuachu became the first Nigerian and fourth African to win the Belgian Golden Shoe award
Onuachu became the first Nigerian to win the Belgian Golden Shoe award scooping the award for the 2021 calendar year after scoring 31 goals in 41 appearances in the year under review.

The Owerri-born striker made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Egypt in March 2019. He marked the occasion in grand style, scoring just 10 seconds into the match at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Damola Ogungbe

