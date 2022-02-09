Maybe it was my fate to miss AFCON - Onuachu

The Genk forward was omitted from Nigeria's final squad to the continental tournament after suffering a hamstring injury just two weeks before the start of the tournament.

Good things and bad things happen - Onuachu

In an interview with Belgian outlet 'Het Nieuwsblad', Onuachu admitted that the injury came at a bad time for him but perhaps it was God's will for him to miss the competition.

Onuachu said: "Yes, Although that hamstring injury two weeks before the Africa Cup really came at a bad time. (sigh) But you can't change what happened, you can only keep going.

"I believe this is fate, that God wills it so. It's meant to be. Just like God wants me to play well and win the Golden Boot. Life has its ups and downs. Good things alternate with bad things."

I tried too hard to recover for AFCON - Onuachu

The former Midtjylland striker revealed that he tried his best to speed up his recovery process so he could make it to AFCON 2021 but he learnt that sometimes he needs to be patient.

"I always want everything to be in order right away. Sometimes I have to realize that tomorrow is good too. With my hamstring injury, I trained too quickly with the group again. I have to learn to take my time," the Genk forward concluded.

Onuachu became the first Nigerian to win the Belgian Golden Shoe award scooping the award for the 2021 calendar year after scoring 31 goals in 41 appearances in the year under review.