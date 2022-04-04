Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Onuachu, who has hit 19 league goals already this season, has only one game to achieve his aim when Genk travel to RFC Seraing on Sunday, April 4 for the final match of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League regular season.

Genk will be hoping for a victory to confirm their place in the European playoffs for next season as the Bernd Storck side currently sit 8th on the log, the last playoff spot.

We must qualify for Europe for our supporters - Onuachu

As reported by Belgian outlet Het Belang Van Limburg, Onuachu is purely focused on leading Genk to the European playoffs, stressing that it would be a disappointment for the fans if they failed.

Onuachu said: "I think it is especially important that we do an excellent job for the Europe Play-offs. It would be a blow to our supporters if we were to miss them."

The 27-year-old striker scored a hat-trick against KAS Eupen last weekend, in a 5-0 home victory to keep their European hopes alive.

Onuachu aims for 'better' 20th league goal

The Super Eagles striker confessed that hitting the 20-goal mark looks much better than 19 goals and this is his motivation to score against Seraing on Sunday.

"This victory [over KAS Eupen] should give us a big boost. And next week in Seraing I hope my twentieth. That looks much better than nineteen goals," Onuachu explained.