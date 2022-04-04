Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has set his target on hitting a score of goals for Belgian side KRC Genk in the ongoing 2021/22 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season.
Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale
Paul Onuachu is aiming to help Genk qualify for European football next season in a must-win tie against RFC Seraing
Onuachu, who has hit 19 league goals already this season, has only one game to achieve his aim when Genk travel to RFC Seraing on Sunday, April 4 for the final match of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League regular season.
Genk will be hoping for a victory to confirm their place in the European playoffs for next season as the Bernd Storck side currently sit 8th on the log, the last playoff spot.
We must qualify for Europe for our supporters - Onuachu
As reported by Belgian outlet Het Belang Van Limburg, Onuachu is purely focused on leading Genk to the European playoffs, stressing that it would be a disappointment for the fans if they failed.
Onuachu said: "I think it is especially important that we do an excellent job for the Europe Play-offs. It would be a blow to our supporters if we were to miss them."
The 27-year-old striker scored a hat-trick against KAS Eupen last weekend, in a 5-0 home victory to keep their European hopes alive.
Onuachu aims for 'better' 20th league goal
The Super Eagles striker confessed that hitting the 20-goal mark looks much better than 19 goals and this is his motivation to score against Seraing on Sunday.
"This victory [over KAS Eupen] should give us a big boost. And next week in Seraing I hope my twentieth. That looks much better than nineteen goals," Onuachu explained.
Onuachu is a long way off his last season of 33 league goals which earned the Nigerian striker the top scorer award in the Belgian Pro League.
