SUPER EAGLES

Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Paul Onuachu is aiming to help Genk qualify for European football next season in a must-win tie against RFC Seraing

Paul Onuachu has scored 61 league goals in the 3 seasons for Genk (IMAGO/Belga)
Paul Onuachu has scored 61 league goals in the 3 seasons for Genk (IMAGO/Belga)

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has set his target on hitting a score of goals for Belgian side KRC Genk in the ongoing 2021/22 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season.

Recommended articles

Onuachu, who has hit 19 league goals already this season, has only one game to achieve his aim when Genk travel to RFC Seraing on Sunday, April 4 for the final match of the Belgian Jupiler Pro League regular season.

Genk will be hoping for a victory to confirm their place in the European playoffs for next season as the Bernd Storck side currently sit 8th on the log, the last playoff spot.

As reported by Belgian outlet Het Belang Van Limburg, Onuachu is purely focused on leading Genk to the European playoffs, stressing that it would be a disappointment for the fans if they failed.

Onuachu now has 19 goals for Genk in the league this season
Onuachu now has 19 goals for Genk in the league this season Pulse Nigeria

Onuachu said: "I think it is especially important that we do an excellent job for the Europe Play-offs. It would be a blow to our supporters if we were to miss them."

The 27-year-old striker scored a hat-trick against KAS Eupen last weekend, in a 5-0 home victory to keep their European hopes alive.

The Super Eagles striker confessed that hitting the 20-goal mark looks much better than 19 goals and this is his motivation to score against Seraing on Sunday.

Onuachu won the golden boot award for his 33 goals in the 2020/21 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season
Onuachu won the golden boot award for his 33 goals in the 2020/21 Belgian Jupiler Pro League season IMAGO / Belga

"This victory [over KAS Eupen] should give us a big boost. And next week in Seraing I hope my twentieth. That looks much better than nineteen goals," Onuachu explained.

Onuachu is a long way off his last season of 33 league goals which earned the Nigerian striker the top scorer award in the Belgian Pro League.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Paul Onuachu has scored 61 league goals in the 3 seasons for Genk (IMAGO/Belga)

    Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

  • Sunday Oliseh

    Oliseh reportedly 'prime candidate' to replace Austin Eguavoen

Recommended articles

'They'll be back'- RedBull official anticipates Mercedes resurgence once car issues are resolved

'They'll be back'- RedBull official anticipates Mercedes resurgence once car issues are resolved

Former UFC champion warns Kamaru Usman against fighting Canelo Alvarez

Former UFC champion warns Kamaru Usman against fighting Canelo Alvarez

Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Onuachu sets sight on 20th league goal as Genk play Seraing in all-stakes season finale

Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

Oliseh reportedly 'prime candidate' to replace Austin Eguavoen

Oliseh reportedly 'prime candidate' to replace Austin Eguavoen

13 Nigerian players on the brink of relegation from Europe’s top 5 leagues

13 Nigerian players on the brink of relegation from Europe’s top 5 leagues

Trending

TRANSFERS

Arsenal want Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
SPL

After World Cup disappointment, Super Eagles trio suffer another derby defeat

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.

Moses Simon sits out Nantes thrilling victory at Clermont Foot

Moses Simon (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
SUPER EAGLES

Everton and Alex Iwobi slip into relegation battle following loss to West Ham

Everton's Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Terem Moffi has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi so far this season
LIGUE 1

Moffi on target but Messi, Mbappe, Neymar steal the show as PSG trash Lorient

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe celebrate (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations