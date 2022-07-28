VIDEO

Osimhen’s new Napoli teammate performs hilarious rendition of ‘Gangnam Style’ at initiation ritual

Tunde Young
Watch Napoli’s new signing Kim Min-Jae introduce himself to Victor Osimhen and the rest of the team with a funny musical performance.

Victor Osimhen watches on as Kim Min-Jae performed Gangnam Style at Napoli initiation

Napoli completed the signing of Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce and it didn’t take the South Korean central defender long to get comfortable in his new surroundings.

As is the norm for players joining a new team, there is more often than not an initiation ritual to be performed in front of their new teammates and the whole staff.

Kim Min-Jae chose to perform one of the biggest songs in the world’s history in the full glare of his new colleagues including Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old brought the house down and left the recording audience in awe by not only singing but performing the dance routine for Gangnam Style, which was a worldwide hit released by South Korean music star Psy in 2012.

A 52-second clip of a part of Kim’s performance was shared by Napoli on the club’s official Twitter page with the caption, “Goodnight from our retreat, Kim struggles to integrate” as a sarcastic jab at reports that the South Korean star would struggle to adapt in Italy.

The new signing cut a lively figure and did well enough to carry his new teammates along as they audibly sang along and shared his infectious excitement.

Napoli have signed South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae from Fenerbahce on a three-year deal Football Italia

Gangnam Style by PSY has been one of the biggest global hits since its release a decade ago, accompanied by the famous Horse dance routine that Kim Min-Jae performed in the video.

Kim Min-Jae arrives at Napoli on a three-year deal as a replacement for the recently-departed Kalidou Koulibaly.

Tunde Young

