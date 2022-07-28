Osimhen’s new Napoli teammate performs hilarious rendition of ‘Gangnam Style’ at initiation ritual

As is the norm for players joining a new team, there is more often than not an initiation ritual to be performed in front of their new teammates and the whole staff.

Kim Min-Jae chose to perform one of the biggest songs in the world’s history in the full glare of his new colleagues including Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Kim brings Gangnam to Naples

The 25-year-old brought the house down and left the recording audience in awe by not only singing but performing the dance routine for Gangnam Style, which was a worldwide hit released by South Korean music star Psy in 2012.

A 52-second clip of a part of Kim’s performance was shared by Napoli on the club’s official Twitter page with the caption, “Goodnight from our retreat, Kim struggles to integrate” as a sarcastic jab at reports that the South Korean star would struggle to adapt in Italy.

The new signing cut a lively figure and did well enough to carry his new teammates along as they audibly sang along and shared his infectious excitement.

Gangnam Style by PSY has been one of the biggest global hits since its release a decade ago, accompanied by the famous Horse dance routine that Kim Min-Jae performed in the video.