Serie A: Osimhen scores first goal since October as Ebuehi sees red in Venezia defeat

Osimhen marked is return to the starting lineup with the opening goal as Napoli defeated 10-men Venezia 0-2 to rekindle their title hopes.

After a dull opening half of the game at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo, Napoli finally found the breakthrough just before the hour mark when Super Eagles star Osimhen headed them in front.

The goal was an excellently directed header from the 23-year-old, off a brilliant cross from Matteo Politano.

It was Osimhen's first start and goal since he suffered that horrific double fractures on his cheekbones at the San Siro on November 21, 2021.

Osimhen, who completed the most dribbles in the game and also hit the woodwork, has now scored six goals in 13 appearances for Napoli in the Serie A this season.

AFP

His teammate, Andrea Petagna sealed the win in added time when he capitalised on a rebound to poke home the second goal with Osimhen already subbed off.

Ebuehi sees red in home defeat

Meanwhile, Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi soiled his performance in the defeat against Napoli with a late red card.

Ebuehi had a good match against Osimhen and his Napoli team despite playing most of the second half with his head bandaged.

Pulse Nigeria

The fullback suffered a scare when he collided with the centre referee mid-way into the second half.

The 26-year-old made five recoveries, two interceptions and won one tackle and four aerial duels.

However, in added time, he was sent off after a VAR review for a dangerous foul of Napoli's Dries Mertens.