Osimhen runs Liverpool to the ground as Napoli ease to 4-1 win in the UEFA Champions League

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Victor Osimhen had an eventful but short night as electric Napoli thrashed hopeless Liverpool 4-1

Victor Osimhen stars for Napoli in 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool
Victor Osimhen stars for Napoli in 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool

Napoli kicked off their 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign in the best possible way with an unexpected 4-1 mauling of the mighty Liverpool.

Recommended articles

Liverpool were and still are the favourites to make it out of Group A but they looked nothing like it at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium where they were run ragged by Napoli.

Leading the line for the home side was Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who had a good performance but made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

On the bright side for Victor Osimhen, he had a good start to the game and played a key role in troubling the Liverpool defence.

Victor Osimhen was too fast for the Liverpool defence
Victor Osimhen was too fast for the Liverpool defence Imago

But on the other hand, his night was cut short by injury after just 41 minutes, 23 minutes after he had missed a penalty for Napoli having won it by himself.

To make matters worse, his replacement, Giovanni Simeone scored almost immediately to increase Napoli’s lead to 3-0 just before half-time.

Although his performance didn’t go exactly as planned, Osimhen would still be happy that his team blew Liverpool away so easily in what was expected to be their toughest test in the competition.

Osimhen left the game early due to injury but Napoli still won 4-1
Osimhen left the game early due to injury but Napoli still won 4-1 Imago

Napoli gave Liverpool no time to settle as Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty to open the scoring after James Milner had handled the ball just five minutes into the game.

The Italian pressure was relentless and Liverpool gave away another penalty as Victor Osimhen beat Van Dijk for pace and had to be fouled but the Nigerian striker failed to convert from the spot.

Victor Osimhen missed a penalty against Liverpool
Victor Osimhen missed a penalty against Liverpool Imago

Napoli remained unsatisfied and were soon rewarded a second goal in the 31st minute as Andre Zambo Anguissa converted smartly after being played neatly through by Zielinski.

The third goal was scored by Giovanni Simeone who tapped home from close range in the 44th minute, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Osimhen.

Zielinski scored the fourth just after half-time to which Liverpool responded with a superb goal by Luis Diaz which proved to be a mere consolation.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Osimhen runs Liverpool to the ground as Napoli ease to 4-1 win in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen runs Liverpool to the ground as Napoli ease to 4-1 win in the UEFA Champions League

'Trent is a disaster' - Liverpool fans lament 4-1 loss to Victor Osimhen's Napoli

'Trent is a disaster' - Liverpool fans lament 4-1 loss to Victor Osimhen's Napoli

Griezmann Atletico's hero, sends Zaidu Sanusi, Porto teammates to tears with 90+11 min goal

Griezmann Atletico's hero, sends Zaidu Sanusi, Porto teammates to tears with 90+11 min goal

Reactions as Lewandowski grabs hat-trick in Barcelona's UCL thrashing of Viktoria Plzen

Reactions as Lewandowski grabs hat-trick in Barcelona's UCL thrashing of Viktoria Plzen

Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' after Ajax destroyed Rangers

Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' after Ajax destroyed Rangers

Boehly in talks with Graham Potter to replace Tuchel at Chelsea but what is expected from the Brighton boss?

Boehly in talks with Graham Potter to replace Tuchel at Chelsea but what is expected from the Brighton boss?

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Victor Osimhen calling for the ball at Napoli (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SERIE A

Osimhen: 'You are also selfish, stop getting pissed' - Alvino blasts Super Eagles striker

Pulse Sports Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season