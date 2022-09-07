Osimhen runs Liverpool to the ground as Napoli ease to 4-1 win in the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool were and still are the favourites to make it out of Group A but they looked nothing like it at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium where they were run ragged by Napoli.

Leading the line for the home side was Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who had a good performance but made the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Victor Osimhen’s mixed night against Liverpool

On the bright side for Victor Osimhen, he had a good start to the game and played a key role in troubling the Liverpool defence.

Imago

But on the other hand, his night was cut short by injury after just 41 minutes, 23 minutes after he had missed a penalty for Napoli having won it by himself.

To make matters worse, his replacement, Giovanni Simeone scored almost immediately to increase Napoli’s lead to 3-0 just before half-time.

Although his performance didn’t go exactly as planned, Osimhen would still be happy that his team blew Liverpool away so easily in what was expected to be their toughest test in the competition.

Imago

Relentless Napoli rip Liverpool to shreds

Napoli gave Liverpool no time to settle as Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty to open the scoring after James Milner had handled the ball just five minutes into the game.

The Italian pressure was relentless and Liverpool gave away another penalty as Victor Osimhen beat Van Dijk for pace and had to be fouled but the Nigerian striker failed to convert from the spot.

Imago

Napoli remained unsatisfied and were soon rewarded a second goal in the 31st minute as Andre Zambo Anguissa converted smartly after being played neatly through by Zielinski.

The third goal was scored by Giovanni Simeone who tapped home from close range in the 44th minute, just three minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Osimhen.