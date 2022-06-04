SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Tosin Abayomi
Osimhen and Musa are back to save the Super Eagles after losses to Mexico and Ecuador.

Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé
On Saturday, June 3 newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach José Santos Peseiro announced his list for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The list features 27 players with several returning to the team after missing the international friendly games in the United States of America (USA) against the El Tri of Mexico and Ecuador.

Returning to the squad is captain Ahmed Musa, Israeli –based goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye, defenders Abdullahi Shehu, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun and Kenneth Omeruo, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Frank Onyeka, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman and Sadiq Umar.

The list is for the AFCON 2023 qualification games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France)

The Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone in matchday one at the 60,000 capacity MKO Abiola National Stadium on Thursday June, 9 and then travel to Marrakech, Morocco to play away to São Tomé and Príncipe on Monday, June 13.

