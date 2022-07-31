SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen takes to social media, reacts to scoring first goal for Napoli this season

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Osimhen scored Napoli's only goal as the Serie A side drew their second of four pre-season games.

Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's goal from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker
Victor Osimhen scored Napoli's goal from the penalty spot hinting that he might be the club's new kick taker

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has taken to social media to react after scoring his first penalty goal for Napoli.

The 23-year-old converted a ninth-minute penalty as the Neapolitans drew 1-1 with La Liga side Mallorca at the Stadio Teofilo Patini in Castel di Sangro, Italy on Sunday evening.

It was the first time Osimhen handled Napoli's penalty duty, following the departure of Italian playmaker Lorenzo Insigne, who left Napoli this summer for MLS side, Toronto.

Following his performance in the draw, Osimhen took to his Twitter page to share the words: "On the right track", with a photo of him suspended in the air.

It was also his second game of the pre-season for Luciano Spalletti's side who had previously drawn 2-2 with Turkey's Adana Demirspor and defeated Serie B side Perugia 4-1.

Napoli against Mallorca
Napoli against Mallorca SSC Napoli

Osimhen will next lead out his teammates on Wednesday against Girona, in another friendly encounter ahead of the new Serie A season.

With key players like Insigne, Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly and David Ospina having left the club, the 2022/23 season could be a pivotal one for the Nigerian at Napoli.

Last season, the former Lille man scored 18 goals and made two assists in all competitions for Neapolitans, scored the most headers in the league and was named Serie A’s best under-23 performer.

He was continually linked to bigger European clubs this summer with a move away from Italy but chose to stay with Spaletti's blue side for another season.

Victor Osimhen poses with his award for the Serie A U23 player of the season alongside Luciano Spalletti
Victor Osimhen poses with his award for the Serie A U23 player of the season alongside Luciano Spalletti AFP

Once reacting to rumours linking him with a move away from Naples, Osimhen said: "Offers? I am at Napoli,"

"I have great respect for my club. I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones but Napoli is me always being close and this is one of the reasons why I'm here. So I play for the club and the team and never for myself."

Napoli will play their first Serie A game of the season against Verona on the August 15.

