African Qualifiers: Osimhen, Musa on target as Nigeria defeat Liberia in Tangier

Two penalties from Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa in either half proved to be the difference as Nigeria sealed the important win and all three points.

Nigeria remains top of Group C on 12 points and still two points ahead of Cape Verde, who came from a goal down to beat Central African Republic 2-1.

It's all to play for now between the top two in Group C when they face each other next Tuesday at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos.

Heading into the game in Tangier, the Eagles knew only a win would keep them in the driver's seat and they started on the front foot.

They dominated much of the game and while they created enough chances to have won with a more comfortable margin, the game was ultimately decided by two penalties.

Just after the opening half hour, an excellent long pass from young defender, Chidozie Awaziem put Kelechi Iheanacho through on goal but the Leicester City man was denied by the Liberian goalkeeper who hacked him down in the box.

The referee wasted no time to point to the spot, with Osimhen stepping up to the plate to convert to put Nigeria 0-1 ahead on 32 minutes.

Nigeria kept pushing for more goals and created enough chances to add to the scoreline. Osimhen fired high and wide moments after his opener, while captain William Troost-Ekong saw his well-time header off a corner expertly cleared off.

Both teams went into the break with the visitors deservedly 0-1 ahead.

The second half was a bit cagey from both sides, Liberia looked slightly rejuvenated after the break and had chances of their own. But they were half chances that goalkeeper Maduka Okoye routinely dealt with.

Nigeria kept pushing for that elusive second goal to secure the win but it didn't come until in the added time when Liberian goalkeeper gifted Nigeria another penalty. It was Osimhen this time who he fouled in the box.

Substitute Musa, who became Nigeria's most capped player after he came on late on, stepped up this time to calmly slot home and seal the win and points.

Not the most comfortable performance from the Super Eagles but they got the job done in Tangier.