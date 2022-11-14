Osimhen missing as Iwobi, Aribo arrive at Nigeria's camp for Portugal's friendly

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Southampton star Joe Aribo are among the early arrivals at Nigeria's camp ahead of their clash against Portugal on Thursday.
The Super Eagles will take on Ronaldo's led Portugal in a highly-anticipated friendly match, which will serve as preparation for the Selecao's Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.
Nigeria's coach Jose Peseiro has called up 23 players for the encounter, with camp officially opening on Monday. The players in camp include Iwobi and Aribo, who arrived on the first day.
Others include the team's vice-captain William Troost-Ekong, Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma and Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis.
The in-form Genk hitman Paul Onuachu is also in camp alongside Nigeria's top scorer in Europe's top five leagues Terem Moffi.
Rivers United's Ebube Duru, Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, Ajax's Calvin Bassey, Empoli's Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright-Osayi Samuel and Chidozie Awaziem complete the number of players in camp.
Super Eagles still waiting on Wilfred Ndidi
Players who are yet to arrive include Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Nantes' Moses Simon, Maduka Okoye (Watford FC, England); Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel) and Oghenekaro Etebo (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece).
However, the Super Eagles will be without the services of Victor Osimhen and Olisa Ndah for the clash. The two players have pulled out from the squad after picking up injuries while playing for their clubs last weekend.
Cyriel Dessers and Chidozie Awaziem have both been called up as replacements. Nigeria's clash against Portugal will take place on Thursday at Estádio José Alvalade, with kickoff set for 7:45 PM.
