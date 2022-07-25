PRESEASON

'You talk too much!'–Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Authors:

Solace Chukwu
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigeria international was sent to the showers following a preseason war of words during an open training session

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday
Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was in the news for the wrong reasons on Sunday afternoon following an altercation in training with Italian club side Napoli.

Recommended articles

Luciano Spalletti’s side are two days into their camp in Castel di Sangro, and were going through an open 11v11 training exercise when new signing Leo Ostigard, who was selected in Osimhen’s team, was the subject of a robust challenge by Cameroon international Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

The Nigeria international’s appeals for a foul call fell on deaf ears, leading him to remonstrate in an aggressive fashion. Despite attempts by Anguissa to placate him, Osimhen would not be mollified.

This led Spalletti, who was refereeing the session, to kick the 23-year-old off the training pitch himself. Per reports from multiple sources, the Napoli boss was believed to have told Osimhen, “You talk too much. Go and take a shower.”

This decision did not sit well with the striker, who ripped off his bib in protest and chucked it to the floor, before storming into the dressing room in a huff.

While he is combustible most of the time, Osimhen’s temperament has come under increased scrutiny recently, as only last week he was involved in a heated argument with teammate Hirving Lozano during a friendly with Perugia.

The Napoli faithful will hope this altercation is nothing serious, as following the departures of the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, the club’s ambitions for the coming Serie A season rest heavily on their no.9.

There have been reports of interest in Osimhen from across Europe, with Bayern Munich frequently linked in particular, but as yet no official bids have been made.

More on this developing story as we get it.

Topics:

Authors:

Solace Chukwu Solace Chukwu Solace is the Senior Editor of Pulse Sports. A respected columnist across various international platforms, he has close to a decade of experience reporting on African football. His forte is analytical content, and he is particular about quality and accuracy. He can be found on Twitter: @TheOddSolace.

More from category

  • Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

    'You talk too much!'–Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

  • Jose Peseiro during a press conference for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (IMAGO/TheNews2)

    Jose Peseiro Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

  • Leon Balogun and his Brazilian supermodel girlfriend Mayara Zamboni

    Leon Balogun Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Recommended articles

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump

Reactions as Tobi Amusan sets World record with 12.12 seconds at World Athletics Championships

Reactions as Tobi Amusan sets World record with 12.12 seconds at World Athletics Championships

'You talk too much!'–Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

'You talk too much!'–Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

Tobi Amusan, so good she smashed the World 100m Hurdles record twice

Tobi Amusan, so good she smashed the World 100m Hurdles record twice

Jose Peseiro Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Jose Peseiro Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Trending

TRANSFERS

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina
WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
PRE-SEASON

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Alex Iwobi and Everton suffered a second defeat in pre-season on Thursday morning.
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.