'Osimhen is not in good condition', Spaletti reveals despite playing Nigerian against Ajax

The Super Eagles striker returned from injury to score and wrap up the show as Napoli defeated Ajax 4-2 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Victor Osimhen-Luciano Spalletti

Napoli boss Luciano Spaletti has revealed that Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen is not in good condition, despite featuring him in the team's 4-2 UEFA Champions League victory against Ajax.

The 23-year-old Nigerian international had been on the sidelines since the first week of September, following a hamstring injury he sustained in Napoli's group game against Liverpool.

With the Napoliteans 2-0 up at half-time, Osimhen came off the bench to replace Andre Zambo Anguissa and wrapped up the game by scoring a goal in the 89th minute to leave the scores at 4-2.

Speaking after the game, Spalletti revealed that he took a risk on the 23-year-old striker who did just "a few trainings" with the team ahead of their clash with Ajax.

"We didn't know where Osimhen was, as he did few trainings with us, so he was an unknown," Spalleti said to Sky as per Calciomercato.

"He didn't work for the team on defense because he was not in good condition. I had to lift the team physically and then start again from the middle of the pitch, it took the leg of someone with this characteristic.

Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal for Napoli against Ajax Pulse Nigeria

"He has to play more with the team, he missed an easy goal. He is not very clean in dribbling with his teammates, but for us, he is an important player and 50 minutes is a lot. I'm sorry for Simeone, he deserved to play," Spalleti added.

With the victory over Ajax, and 12 points of all possible 12 secured, Napoli are now through to the knockout stages of the competition, something Spalletti credits to his players.

"Today we are involved and carried away by the public. The boys have done an immense thing and have brought pride to an entire people like the Neapolitans."

"Ajax showed what level of football they are playing, it's not that we lowered the level or were spectators given the results, but having passed a round against such teams in the fourth game is a credit to the players who play it."

Napoli will now turn their attention back to Serie A where they will next welcome Bologna, before making a trip to the Italian capital to take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

