Osimhen Vs. Vlahovic: Altobelli makes dramatic U-turn just 2 months after criticising Osimhen

The legendary Italian forward this time chose to pitch his tent with Osimhen, stating that the Super Eagles forward is stronger than Vlahovic.

Altobelli's admission brings the Italian full circle on Osimhen's performance after the 66-year-old criticised the Super Eagles striker earlier in the season.

Napoli needs a great striker like Vlahovic - Altobelli, January 2022

In January, Altobelli told Canale 8 that Osimhen cannot win the Serie A for Napoli because the Nigerian striker gives little to the team.

Altobelli said then: "If Napoli had a strong striker at their disposal - and they did, that is Osimhen - where was he at this time? For me, Osimhen is a great striker, but in two years he makes you 10 games.

"He gave little to Napoli. I am of the opinion that Napoli must take on a great striker. If Napoli had Vlahovic, they would be at the top of the table."

Osimhen is stronger than Vlahovic - Altobelli, March 2022

However, in the wake of Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, Altobelli has now backed Osimhen to be the better striker than Vlahovic.

In his latest interview with Canale 8, Altobelli said: "Osimhen is stronger than Vlahovic. When I criticised the Nigerian, he had only scored four goals.

"Now Spalletti is working hard on him, forging him into one of the best strikers. On Sunday, I was able to see his movements, as well as the goals.

"In this moment he is enjoying a great growth, and for me, he is better than Vlahovic."