Osimhen Vs. Vlahovic: Altobelli makes dramatic U-turn just 2 months after criticising Osimhen

Damola Ogungbe
Osimhen is growing under Spalleti - Altobelli joins long list of Italian legends to pick Osimhen over Vlahovic

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy
Former Inter Milan striker Alessandro Alvobelli has weighed in again on who is the better forward between Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

The legendary Italian forward this time chose to pitch his tent with Osimhen, stating that the Super Eagles forward is stronger than Vlahovic.

Altobelli's admission brings the Italian full circle on Osimhen's performance after the 66-year-old criticised the Super Eagles striker earlier in the season.

In January, Altobelli told Canale 8 that Osimhen cannot win the Serie A for Napoli because the Nigerian striker gives little to the team.

Osimhen was on the sidelines for about two months after sustaining a facial injury that needed 18 screws and six plates on his eye socket and cheekbone.
Altobelli said then: "If Napoli had a strong striker at their disposal - and they did, that is Osimhen - where was he at this time? For me, Osimhen is a great striker, but in two years he makes you 10 games.

"He gave little to Napoli. I am of the opinion that Napoli must take on a great striker. If Napoli had Vlahovic, they would be at the top of the table."

However, in the wake of Juventus' elimination from the Champions League, Altobelli has now backed Osimhen to be the better striker than Vlahovic.

In his latest interview with Canale 8, Altobelli said: "Osimhen is stronger than Vlahovic. When I criticised the Nigerian, he had only scored four goals.

Osimhen has now scored 9 goals in the Serie A raise season.
"Now Spalletti is working hard on him, forging him into one of the best strikers. On Sunday, I was able to see his movements, as well as the goals.

"In this moment he is enjoying a great growth, and for me, he is better than Vlahovic."

Osimhen has now scored 13 goals and provided four (4) assists in 24 games for Napoli this season.

