Osimhen breaks Kanu and Okocha's record as Peseiro secures Nigeria's biggest win

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles reached new heights on Monday afternoon as they thrashed Sao Tome and Principe.

Jose Peseiro secured Nigeria's biggest win in a competitive match as Victor Osimhen scored four times to help the three-time African champions thrash Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

Peseiro, who was appointed as the team's coach last month, would be satisfied with the professional job carried out by Nigeria.

The Super Eagles went into the game at Stade Adrar in Agadir as the clear favourite, and they lived up to the tag. Peseiro's men got off to a good start when Moses Simon's set up Osimhen for the opener.

The Napoli man headed home a cross from the Nantes winger in the ninth minute to set Nigeria on their way to an emphatic victory.

The Super Eagles continued to dominate possession, with Sao Tome finding it difficult to cope with the quality of their superior opponents.

One became two as Osimhen repaid the favour by setting up Simon for his first goal for Nigeria since January. Moments after the second goal, the Napoli man was again the chief provider as he set up Terem Moffi for Nigeria's third.

The Super Eagles went into the break with a three-goal lead, but they refused to take their foot off the gas following the restart.

Osimhen, who started the fireworks in the opening half, got the ball rolling again in the second half as he headed home his second Nigeria's fourth in the 48th-minute following a cross from Ademola Lookman.

Oghenekaro Etebo then made it five with a superb freekick from the edge of the box before Moffi scored his second and Nigeria's sixth, following a low cross from Zaidu Sanusi.

Lookman then got on the act by scoring his first goal for Nigeria in the 63rd-minute.

At that moment, Nigeria could have taken their foot off the gas, but Osimhen did not as he scored Nigeria's eighth and ninth goal to take his tally in the game to four.

His four goals ensured he moved past Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria's all-time top scorer charts.

Substitute Emmanuel Dennis then scored a penalty in added time to secure a resounding 10-0 win for the three-time African Champions.

The result seals Nigeria's biggest ever win in its football history and takes them top of Group A with six points from two games.

Following the win, the Super Eagles will now turn their attention to the double-header against Guinea-Bissau in September.

