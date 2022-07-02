SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen and Okereke wonder strikes listed among the best Serie A goals of the season

Tunde Young
Serie A released its official list of best goals in the 20221/22 season, featuring Nigerian strikers Victor Osimhen and David Okereke.

Serie A continues to reminisce on what was an exciting 2021/22 season by publishing the top 30 goals of the Italian top-flight season as a ranking video on YouTube.

30 wonderful goals were selected and two Nigerians in Victor Osimhen and David Okereke made the final selection.

Okereke featured as number 24 on the list with his wonderful solo effort for Venezia against Empoli while Osimhen enters as number 20 with his fantastic volley against Fiorentina.

Venezia striker David Okereke - who ranked number 25 on Pulse Sports 30 - announced himself to his club in spectacular fashion with a wonderful solo goal against Empoli.

Okereke received the ball deep in his own half and embarked on an impressive dribble run before finishing neatly into the bottom corner.

The 24-year-old had only been on the pitch for a minute by the time he scored after coming in as a super-sub to run half the length of the field while surviving four defenders.

The goal was named Venezia's best goal of what turned out to be a poor season which saw them finish botom of the table.

Victor Osimhen’s goal is four places higher than Okereke’s which means the goal is probably better and higher in quality.

Osimhen received a delicate long pass and controlled the ball forward with his chest in true Didier Drogba fashion, eliminating the Fiorentina defender in the process.

Osimhen then lashed home a superb right-footed volley past the helpless goalkeeper in the Fiorentina net as Napoli fell to a 3-2 defeat.

That was a 12th Serie A goal of the season for Osimhen who finished top of the Pulse Sports 30 rankings.

