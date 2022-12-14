Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Super Falcons star Oshoala will lead a star-studded a celebrity all-stars game billed to celebrate and promote her foundation.

The event slated for December 26 on the Island at Lagos Campos Mini Stadium will feature two big matches.

The day's first game sees the Oshoala Academy take on the Golden Swan Queens to get things to an entertaining star.

Thereafter, the FC Barcelona forward line up as Team Naija All-Stars go head-to-head with the Celebrities All-Stars in what's obviously the game of the day.

The Stars expected at the Campos

Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo aka Papilo will lead the contingent of footballers alongside SSC Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen some expected at the Celebrities All-Stars.

Other Super Eagles who will make an appearance are Kenneth Omeruo, Paul Onuachu, Ramon Azeez, Steven Odey and Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

On the entertainment side of things, it is also a loaded list of A-listers led by the multi-talented duo Psquare, fuji legend, Pasuma, media guru, AY, Ruggedman and Zlatan Ibile.

More on the game

There will be live performances from artistes at the event, a cross-ball challenge, a tug of war and a lot of gifts to be won.