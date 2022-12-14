ADVERTISEMENT

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The match will see some of Nigeria's biggest names in football and entertainment lock horns this Christmas in Lagos.

The Celebrity All-Stars show.
The Celebrity All-Stars show.

Nigeria's biggest names in football and entertainment, led by Asisat Oshoala, are set to go head-to-head this festive season in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Super Falcons star Oshoala will lead a star-studded a celebrity all-stars game billed to celebrate and promote her foundation.

Asisat Oshoala will be back home promoting her foundation.
Asisat Oshoala will be back home promoting her foundation. AFP

The event slated for December 26 on the Island at Lagos Campos Mini Stadium will feature two big matches.

The day's first game sees the Oshoala Academy take on the Golden Swan Queens to get things to an entertaining star.

The Celebrity All-Stars
The Celebrity All-Stars AFP

Thereafter, the FC Barcelona forward line up as Team Naija All-Stars go head-to-head with the Celebrities All-Stars in what's obviously the game of the day.

Nigerian legend Kanu Nwankwo aka Papilo will lead the contingent of footballers alongside SSC Napoli and Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen some expected at the Celebrities All-Stars.

Nwankwo Kanu
Nwankwo Kanu Pulse Ghana

Other Super Eagles who will make an appearance are Kenneth Omeruo, Paul Onuachu, Ramon Azeez, Steven Odey and Super Falcons forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Osimhen will be at the Campos Mini.
Osimhen will be at the Campos Mini. AFP

On the entertainment side of things, it is also a loaded list of A-listers led by the multi-talented duo Psquare, fuji legend, Pasuma, media guru, AY, Ruggedman and Zlatan Ibile.

There will be live performances from artistes at the event, a cross-ball challenge, a tug of war and a lot of gifts to be won.

The event is supported by the Asisat Oshoala foundation and powered by Betking in partnership with other top brands, including Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • The Celebrity All-Stars show.

    Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

  • Taiwo Awoniyi and Olamide/ TaiwoAwoniyi(Instagram)

    'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

  • Top 10 most fashionable Super Eagles stars of 2022

    2022 REVIEW: Ahmed Musa, Iwobi, Dennis headline Top 10 most fashionable Super Eagles stars of 2022

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco LIVE

QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco LIVE

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

'Legend making' - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi reacts after linking up with Olamide

Napoli eye Fenerbache defender Bright Osayi-Samuel

Napoli eye Fenerbache defender Bright Osayi-Samuel

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Top 10 biggest Twitter moments so far at the FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Mikel Obi at the Vyootopia.
Qatar 2022

Nothing special about FIFA World Cup without Nigeria's Super Eagles - Mikel Obi

John Obi-Mikel juggling the ball at Vyootopia.

I am not the most talented to come out of Nigeria, ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi declares