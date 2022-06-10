Oshoala reminds Osimhen of 2016 CAF Awards after goal against Sierra Leone

Oshoala celebrated Osimhen after he scored the winning goal for the Super Eagles of Nigeria against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

After going down a goal, the Super Eagles bounced back with a goal by Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi while Osimhen converted a ball through to him by Moses Simon to put the Super Eagles in front.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen's goal was the last of the game and guaranteed the Super Eagles a perfect start to their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign.

ALSO READ: Peseiro targets just one goal as he begins his reign as Super Eagles boss

Pulse Nigeria

Oshoala and Osimhen

After his heroics in the game against Oshoala, decided to appreciate Osimhen.

The Napoli man who missed the Super Eagles friendly games in the United States of America (USA) was the difference in the AFCON qualifier.

Oshoala celebrates Osimhen's performance with a photo on her official Instagram account.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Slide 2, Best in scoring goals @victorosimhen9."

The Napoli man responded to Oshoala with a comment that said, 'superzee why na.'

The photo which Oshoala posted of Osimhen was when he attended the 2016 Confederation of Africa (CAF) awards back in Abuja.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen just joined German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg then after helping the Golden Eaglets win the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.