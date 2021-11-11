RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles Update: Ighalo finally arrives Tangier, happy to be back

Izuchukwu Akawor

Ighalo is happy to be back to the national team two years after he officially retired.

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia forward Odion Ighalo has finally reported to the Super Eagles camp in Tangier, Morocco.

Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Al Shabab)
Odion Ighalo (Twitter/Al Shabab) Twitter

He returns to the team for the first time since he announced his retirement from international football over two years ago.

Speaking as he arrived the team's hotel, the visibly excited 32-year-old forward said;

"I am happy to be back, it's been long - two years plus. I have seen Ekong, my stuntman and hopefully, I see the other guys later."

Pulse Sports had reported that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had included the 2019 AFCON top scorer in his 24-man squad to take on Liberia and Cape Verde in the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ighalo's inclusion and return have generated a lot of debates amongst Super Eagles supporters and Nigerins especially with the absence of in-form Bundesliga striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 32-year-old Ighalo, who announced his retirement days after the 2019 AFCON, has been in superb form for his Saudi Arabian club, scoring nine (9) goals in just 10 starts.

Meanwhile, Ighalo's arrival means 23 of the invited players are now in camp with Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble the only one being expected.

The Eagles will lock horns with Liberia on November 10 in Tangier before they host Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun stadium in Lagos in their final game of the group stages.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

