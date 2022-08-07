SUPER LIG

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Adana Demirspor scored three times to defeat Giresunspor 3-2.

Henry Onyekuru scored the fourth of five goal in the Sunday thriller
Henry Onyekuru scored the fourth of five goal in the Sunday thriller

Henry Onyekuru's Adana Demirspor took on Giresunspor in the first week of Turkish Super League, defeating them 3-2 in a game filled with goals.

inRead

Goals from Gokhan Inler, Younes Belhanda and Henry Onyekuru saw Demirspor overcome Giresunspor whose goals were scored by Borja Sainz and Rahmetullah Berisbek.

Inler opened the game in the 23rd minute, as Assombalonga's shot bounced off the defence towards him before he hit it smoothly for Demirspor's first goal of this season.

Goals from Gokhan Inler, Younes Belhanda and Henry Onyekuru saw Demirspor overcome Giresunspor
Goals from Gokhan Inler, Younes Belhanda and Henry Onyekuru saw Demirspor overcome Giresunspor Getty Images

In the 29th minute, Belhanda made it 2-0. Following Rakitsky's long pass, the former Galatasaray man reached the ball quickest, to hit into the back of the net for the second of the night.

ALSO READ: Adana signs journeyman Henry Onyekuru on a season-long loan

5 Nigerian players who need a big 2022

7 most-followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram

The first half ended with the superiority of Adana Demirspor, but the second half started with the tenacity of Giresunspor.

A resultant corner kick in the 56th minute saw Serginho's shot from outside the penalty area finished off by Borja, reducing the deficit and making the score 2-1.

Ertac then made a fabulous save to keep the game as it was after Bajic made an attempt at goal, having met Savicevic's pass.

New signing Onyekuru eventually made his opportunism talk in the 82nd minute, beating Giresunspor's defence to finish off having received a short pass from Semig Guler.

Henry Onyekuru returned to the Turkish Super Lig this summer on a season-long loan with Adana Demirspor
Henry Onyekuru returned to the Turkish Super Lig this summer on a season-long loan with Adana Demirspor Getty Images

With the score at 3-1 at 90 minutes, the game looked signed, sealed and delivered for Demirspor, but Girensunspor was going to have the final say on the night.

23-year-old Turkish midfielder Rahmetullah hit the ball very hard from outside the penalty area in the third minute of added time, and into the corner, beating Ertac Ozbir in Demirspor's goal for 3-2.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Henry Onyekuru scored the fourth of five goal in the Sunday thriller

    Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

  • Andrea Pirlo Ahmed Musa

    Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

  • Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers tells Kelechi Iheanacho what he must do to improve his goal ratio

    Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Recommended articles

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa on the bench as Andrea Pirlo suffers defeat in first match at Fatih Karagumruk

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Serie A champions AC Milan eye sensational move for Nigerian youngster

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Stephen Eze
TRANFERS

Super Eagles defender Eze completes move to Scottish league

Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi and John Ogu
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward to become 4th Nigerian in the Saudi Pro League