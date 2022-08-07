Onyekuru scores on debut to help Demirspor to first win of the Turkish season

Goals from Gokhan Inler, Younes Belhanda and Henry Onyekuru saw Demirspor overcome Giresunspor whose goals were scored by Borja Sainz and Rahmetullah Berisbek.

Demirspor launch the goalfest

Inler opened the game in the 23rd minute, as Assombalonga's shot bounced off the defence towards him before he hit it smoothly for Demirspor's first goal of this season.

In the 29th minute, Belhanda made it 2-0. Following Rakitsky's long pass, the former Galatasaray man reached the ball quickest, to hit into the back of the net for the second of the night.

The first half ended with the superiority of Adana Demirspor, but the second half started with the tenacity of Giresunspor.

A resultant corner kick in the 56th minute saw Serginho's shot from outside the penalty area finished off by Borja, reducing the deficit and making the score 2-1.

Ertac then made a fabulous save to keep the game as it was after Bajic made an attempt at goal, having met Savicevic's pass.

Onyekuru makes his mark

New signing Onyekuru eventually made his opportunism talk in the 82nd minute, beating Giresunspor's defence to finish off having received a short pass from Semig Guler.

With the score at 3-1 at 90 minutes, the game looked signed, sealed and delivered for Demirspor, but Girensunspor was going to have the final say on the night.