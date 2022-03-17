One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

The youngster has shown the maturity and skill needed to thrive at the highest level, and it led to a struggle for his allegiance.

Pulse Nigeria

Olise has previously represented the French U-18 national team, so the latest development is not surprising.

The playmaker was born in England to a Nigerian father and an Algerian-French mother, which makes him eligible for any of the four nations.

Former coach Gernot Rohr invited him to the Super Eagles for the last round of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), although he only made the standby list.

Current Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen reportedly tried to convince Olise and his Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze to switch allegiances when he paid a visit to the UK last month.