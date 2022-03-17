SUPER EAGLES

One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Olise who was close to switching his allegiance to England has made somewhat of a U-turn as he is named in the France U21 squad.

Michael Olise has been called up to the French Under 21 set up
Michael Olise has been called up to the French Under 21 set up

Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Akpovie Olise has been handed a call up to France's Under-21 squad. Olise is enjoying a productive first season in England contributing four goals and seven assists to Crystal Palace's quest for a top-half finish.

Recommended articles

The youngster has shown the maturity and skill needed to thrive at the highest level, and it led to a struggle for his allegiance.

Olise has been directly involved in seven goals for Crystal Palace this season
Olise has been directly involved in seven goals for Crystal Palace this season Pulse Nigeria

Olise has previously represented the French U-18 national team, so the latest development is not surprising.

The playmaker was born in England to a Nigerian father and an Algerian-French mother, which makes him eligible for any of the four nations.

Former coach Gernot Rohr invited him to the Super Eagles for the last round of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), although he only made the standby list.

Current Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen reportedly tried to convince Olise and his Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze to switch allegiances when he paid a visit to the UK last month.

For now, there will be no Super Eagles call up for Olise, who will be focused on his matches with the Faroe Islands on March 24 and Northern Ireland four days later.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Moses Simon joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2020 after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Levante

    Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

  • Michael Olise has been called up to the French Under 21 set up

    One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

  • Augustine Eguavoen

    Austin Eguavoen should learn to say less than necessary

Recommended articles

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Austin Eguavoen reveals why Chidera Ejuke will not play for Nigeria against Ghana

Austin Eguavoen reveals why Chidera Ejuke will not play for Nigeria against Ghana

‘Aubameyang is a great person, I’m happy he’s doing well for Barcelona’ – Partey

‘Aubameyang is a great person, I’m happy he’s doing well for Barcelona’ – Partey

Former Welterweight champion challenges Usman and Adesanya

Former Welterweight champion challenges Usman and Adesanya

Black Stars call up Jose Mourinho's Roma starlet for Super Eagles clash

Black Stars call up Jose Mourinho's Roma starlet for Super Eagles clash

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen reveals why he has not invited the in-form Cyriel Dessers

Cyriel Dessers celebrates his goal with the travelling fans
2022 WCQ

‘We are ready but some people are still looking for venue’ – Nigeria’s Amokachi trolls Ghana

‘We are ready but some people are still looking for venue’ – Nigeria’s Amokachi trolls Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Ex-England star rejected Austin Eguavoen's approach

Augustine Eguavoen
SUPER EAGLES

'His club said he won't be coming' - Eguavoen explains surprise exclusion from squad

Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma was left off the Super Eagles 25man squad list for the crunch double header against Ghana next week
SUPER EAGLES

Napoli make a decision on Victor Osimhen amid Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle links

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen confirms discussion with ex-Chelsea star over a return to the national team

austin eguavoen
2022 WCQ

CAF makes a major change ahead of Super Eagles game against Ghana

CAF approves Baba Yara Stadium for Ghana vs Nigeria playoff game
UECL

Super Eagles stars Ndidi and Iheanacho lead Leicester City to face Rennes

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are both in France