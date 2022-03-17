One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Crystal Palace playmaker Michael Akpovie Olise has been handed a call up to France's Under-21 squad. Olise is enjoying a productive first season in England contributing four goals and seven assists to Crystal Palace's quest for a top-half finish.
Olise who was close to switching his allegiance to England has made somewhat of a U-turn as he is named in the France U21 squad.
The youngster has shown the maturity and skill needed to thrive at the highest level, and it led to a struggle for his allegiance.
Olise has previously represented the French U-18 national team, so the latest development is not surprising.
The playmaker was born in England to a Nigerian father and an Algerian-French mother, which makes him eligible for any of the four nations.
Former coach Gernot Rohr invited him to the Super Eagles for the last round of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), although he only made the standby list.
Current Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen reportedly tried to convince Olise and his Crystal Palace teammate Eberechi Eze to switch allegiances when he paid a visit to the UK last month.
For now, there will be no Super Eagles call up for Olise, who will be focused on his matches with the Faroe Islands on March 24 and Northern Ireland four days later.
