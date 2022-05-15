Okoye signs off in style, Iheanacho, Lookman benched as Leicester cook Watford

Okoye was in goal as Rotterdam put three goals past their helpless hosts during the decisive final game of the Eredivisie season at the Erve Asito.

The 22-year-old was denied a deserved clean sheet after making four saves, including three good ones to keep the home side, who needed a win to preserve their Eredivisie status.

Arno Verschueren put Rotterdam 1-0 up heading into the break before Lennart Thy and Mario Engels added two more goals in the second half.

Sinan Bakis pulled one goal back to give Heracles a consolation, denying Nigeria's number one goalkeeper his seventh clean sheet of the season.

The game was Okoye's last for Rotterdam and he will join English side, Watford after putting pen to paper in the winter window.

Iheanacho, Ademola missing as Leicester thrash Dennis Emmanuel's Watford

Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were unused substitutes during Leicester City's five star display at the Vicarage Road.

The Foxes proved to be too good for Emmanuel Dennis-less relegated Watford after a 5-1 victory for the visitors.

None of the Nigeria trio tasted action at the Vicarage Road as Harvey Barnes turned out the hero following his brace.

Iheanacho and Ademola watched on from the bench as spectators as goals from Jamie Vardy, James Vardy and Barnes, who netted a brace each, earned the Foxes a comfortable afternoon on the road.

Watford opened the scoring thanks to a sixth minute strike from Joao Pedro. But it turned out to be just a consolation for the Hornets.

However, Samuel Kalu and Oghenekaro Etebo featured for the Hornets. Kalu played from start to finish while Etebo was a late substitute.