Okereke scores on league debut, Dessers blanks as Fiorentina downs 10-man Cremonese 3-2

Having both joined from Club Brugge and Genk following impressive loan spells at Venezia and Feyenoord respectively, both players were lined up in the attack for the newly promoted side.

Fiorentina went into the game on the back of an impressive form on home soil that saw them, winning 13 of their 19 home games last season - the second-best record in the league.

And they started the game strongly as Riccardo Sottil could not be stopped on the left, cutting in from the wing before striking just wide of the mark.

Giacomo Bonaventura gave I Viola the lead shortly after by curling a superb left-footed finish into the far corner.

The hosts’ lead would last less than two minutes though, as David Okereke emphatically levelled for Cremonese, reacting quickest to Paolo Ghiglione’s cross.

The equaliser appeared to have shaken Fiorentina, but they finally recovered and took back the lead. Once more, Sottil, the danger man, found Luka Jovic, who slotted the ball past Radu in goal.

Shortly before the break, Cremonese were reduced to 10-men as Gonzalo Escalante was dismissed for a two-footed tackle.

Cremonese refused to give in as they pursued a positive result and levelled again thanks to Matteo Banchetti sending the ball into the back of the net following a corner kick.

As both sides continued to look for a winner, Fiorentina increased the pressure. Radu then committed a gaffe to seal the game, astonishingly putting Rolando Madragora's attempt into his own post as he backpedalled and lost his balance.