SERIE A

Okereke scores on league debut, Dessers blanks as Fiorentina downs 10-man Cremonese 3-2

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian strikers partnered in the Serie A newcomers attack as they came close to nicking a draw but lost the game due to a late own goal.

Nigeria's David Okereke scored on his Serie A debut for Cremonese as Fiorentina wins 3-2
Nigeria's David Okereke scored on his Serie A debut for Cremonese as Fiorentina wins 3-2

Nigeria's duo of David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers lost their Cremonese debut in dramatic circumstances as Fiorentina won 3-2 at the Stadio Artemio Franchi thanks to Andrei Radu's gaffe in the final seconds of play.

Having both joined from Club Brugge and Genk following impressive loan spells at Venezia and Feyenoord respectively, both players were lined up in the attack for the newly promoted side.

Fiorentina went into the game on the back of an impressive form on home soil that saw them, winning 13 of their 19 home games last season - the second-best record in the league.

Luka Jovic celebrates goal for Fiorentina
Luka Jovic celebrates goal for Fiorentina AFP

And they started the game strongly as Riccardo Sottil could not be stopped on the left, cutting in from the wing before striking just wide of the mark.

ALSO READ: SEASON PREVIEWS: Pulse Sports predicts downfall of Milan, Serie A's top 4 this season

Watch: Tuchel-Conte squabble headline 'thrilling' London derby as Chelsea and Spurs draw

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Giacomo Bonaventura gave I Viola the lead shortly after by curling a superb left-footed finish into the far corner.

The hosts’ lead would last less than two minutes though, as David Okereke emphatically levelled for Cremonese, reacting quickest to Paolo Ghiglione’s cross.

The equaliser appeared to have shaken Fiorentina, but they finally recovered and took back the lead. Once more, Sottil, the danger man, found Luka Jovic, who slotted the ball past Radu in goal.

Shortly before the break, Cremonese were reduced to 10-men as Gonzalo Escalante was dismissed for a two-footed tackle.

David Okereke celebrates debut goal for Cremonese
David Okereke celebrates debut goal for Cremonese AFP

Cremonese refused to give in as they pursued a positive result and levelled again thanks to Matteo Banchetti sending the ball into the back of the net following a corner kick.

As both sides continued to look for a winner, Fiorentina increased the pressure. Radu then committed a gaffe to seal the game, astonishingly putting Rolando Madragora's attempt into his own post as he backpedalled and lost his balance.

The game ended at 3-2 with Cremonese, recording their ninth straight opening day loss in the top division.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Sanusi celebrates with the match-winner.

    Zaidu Sanusi gets first clean sheet, helps Porto steal late win at Vizela

  • Nigeria's David Okereke scored on his Serie A debut for Cremonese as Fiorentina wins 3-2

    Okereke scores on league debut, Dessers blanks as Fiorentina downs 10-man Cremonese 3-2

  • Joe Aribo came on as a substitute to bag his first Premier League goal for Southampton against Leeds United

    Aribo opens up on 'surprising' fact about first Premier League goal

Recommended articles

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis sends a message to Watford after his exit

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis sends a message to Watford after his exit

Zaidu Sanusi gets first clean sheet, helps Porto steal late win at Vizela

Zaidu Sanusi gets first clean sheet, helps Porto steal late win at Vizela

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Antonio Conte accuses Thomas Tuchel of being aggressive after touchline spat

Okereke scores on league debut, Dessers blanks as Fiorentina downs 10-man Cremonese 3-2

Okereke scores on league debut, Dessers blanks as Fiorentina downs 10-man Cremonese 3-2

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Everybody knows what is going on - Thomas Tuchel on referee Anthony Taylor after Tottenham match

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Reactions as Sadio Mane shines in Bayern Munich's 2-0 win against Wolfsburg

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers talks on Kelechi Iheanacho bench role against Brentford
SUPER EAGLES

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Paul Aigbogun

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt