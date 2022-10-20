Coppa Italia: Okereke ends 7-game goal drought as Cremonese beat 10-man Modena

Okereke opened the scoring as Cremonese sealed a 4-2 victory over the Serie B club in the second round of the Coppa Italia on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old started on the bench alongside compatriot, Cyriel Dessers, who watched the entire game as an unused substitute.

After playing almost an hour without a breakthrough, Cremonese subbed on Okereke and the Nigerian forward repaid his manager's faith.

Pulse Nigeria

19 minutes after coming on, Okereke towered above everyone to head home the game's opening goal.

It was his first goal in seven matches across all competitions for the club, bringing an end to his drought.

Cremonese digs deep to reach round 3 in dramatic late show

It was as much dramatic at the Stadio Giovanni Zini as it was a game of substitutes for the home side in the Coppa Italia second round.

However, Cremonese needed extra time to see off a gallant Modena, who played most of the game with 10 men after Luca Magnino was sent off in the 22nd minute.

The newly promoted Serie A side had their substitutes to thank after all four goals were scored by substitutes.

Okereke opened the floodgates before Ghanaian international, Felix Afena-Gyan doubled the advantage.

Pulse Nigeria

Modena wouldn't go down without a fight after two late goals from David Diaw forced the game into extra time.