TRANSFERS

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigeria international has been without a club since he was illegitimately released by SD Huesca.

Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina
Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina

Spanish club SD Ponferradina has announced that Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has joined the club as a free agent.

Recommended articles

The free agent reached an agreement with the second division club with a view at helping the the Blue and White team seek promotion to the La Liga.

Nwakali left Huesca after his contract was terminated towards the end of last season.

In a lengthy social media post that implicated Huesca's Sporting Director Ruben Garcia, the midfielder alleged that he was put under extreme pressure to not go for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria due to it, ‘not being an important tournament’.

ALSO READ: Unmasking Ruben Garcia, the man who allegedly tormented Kelechi Nwakali for going to AFCON 2021

Clubless Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali surprisingly rejects ₦9.9million salary

LIVE BLOG: Football Transfer News live updates

He claimed the club refused to pay his wages while his mother took ill and threatened to leave him out of the team.

The Super Eagles midfielder recently turned down a move to Swiss Super League side, FC Zurich over a financial agreement, with the Swiss club reportedly offering him €23,000 (₦9.9million) monthly.

Kelechi Nwakali
Kelechi Nwakali Kelechi Nwakali blasts Spanish club Huesca for failing to pay his dues Pulse Nigeria

His brother Allwell Nwakali, however, debunked the news, claiming that Nwakali never received an offers.

“Kelechi never received an official offer from FC Zurich not to talk of refusing an offer because of money." Allwell said to Goal.

“Kelechi is committed to playing football in a club with a good footballing project and money is not the primary consideration for him at this time."

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Kelechi Nwakali joins SD Ponferradina

    Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

  • Alex Iwobi and Everton suffered a second defeat in pre-season on Thursday morning.

    How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

  • Calvin Bassey joins Ajax

    Why leaving Rangers for Ajax made 'perfect sense' - Calvin Bassey

Recommended articles

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

VIDEO: Governor Wike 'spoils' Rivers United, gives players $680,000

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Zambia

'Even my wife was worried'- Ahmed Musa shares his pain after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Even my wife was worried'- Ahmed Musa shares his pain after Super Eagles World Cup failure

Chipping away illiteracy through football

Chipping away illiteracy through football

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

How United unleashed Iwe on Super Eagles star Iwobi & Everton in the US

Trending

Pulse of The Day

Calvin Bassey wins transfer window; Ronaldo rejected again!

Calvin Bassey on his way to a historic transfer to Ajax.
TRANSFERS

Ajax set to pay ₦12.2b for Super Eagles star to replace Manchester United target

Calvin Bassey is a target for Ajax as a potential replacement for Manchester United bound Lisandro Martinez (Instagram / Calvin Bassey)

Samuel Chukwueze Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News

Samuel Chukwueze Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News (IMAGO/ActionPictures)
SOLACE

Koulibaly sale is Osimhen's cue to leave Napoli

A disappointed Osimhen speaks to teammate and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly after the game.