Official: Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali finally gets new club

The free agent reached an agreement with the second division club with a view at helping the the Blue and White team seek promotion to the La Liga.

Nwakali left Huesca after his contract was terminated towards the end of last season.

In a lengthy social media post that implicated Huesca's Sporting Director Ruben Garcia, the midfielder alleged that he was put under extreme pressure to not go for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria due to it, ‘not being an important tournament’.

He claimed the club refused to pay his wages while his mother took ill and threatened to leave him out of the team.

Nwakali to Zurich rumour

The Super Eagles midfielder recently turned down a move to Swiss Super League side, FC Zurich over a financial agreement, with the Swiss club reportedly offering him €23,000 (₦9.9million) monthly.

His brother Allwell Nwakali, however, debunked the news, claiming that Nwakali never received an offers.

“Kelechi never received an official offer from FC Zurich not to talk of refusing an offer because of money." Allwell said to Goal.