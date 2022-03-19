Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Ighalo netted a superb first-half hat-trick to inspire the Saudi Arabian club to a 4-2 victory over Al Ahli on Friday night.

All the goals arrived in a blistering first-half performance from the home side, which propelled them to their seventh consecutive win in the Saudi Arabian Premier League.

For Ighalo, the goals took his tally to 19 in 24 appearances this season in the SAPL, with three assists to his name.

Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old seems to be answering his critics in the best possible manner as he prepares to link up with the national team, the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, will be hoping that the former Manchester United forward can transfer his club form to the team as they prepare to take on rivals, Ghana's Black Stars, next week in a crucial 2022 WCQ.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

While many have questioned his continued inclusion in the team, the 2019 AFCON top scorer has found the best way to reply and keep himself relevant - performing on the pitch.

Ighalo will make his return to the Super Eagles against Ghana after missing out on the AFCON2021 in Cameroon.