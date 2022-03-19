2022 WCQ

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Odion Ighalo is preparing for Nigerias all-important 2022 WCQ against Ghana in the best possible way

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.
Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.

Nigeria's Odion Ighalo has extended his lead at the top of the Saudi Arabian League after another excellent match-winning performance for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal.

Recommended articles

Ighalo netted a superb first-half hat-trick to inspire the Saudi Arabian club to a 4-2 victory over Al Ahli on Friday night.

All the goals arrived in a blistering first-half performance from the home side, which propelled them to their seventh consecutive win in the Saudi Arabian Premier League.

For Ighalo, the goals took his tally to 19 in 24 appearances this season in the SAPL, with three assists to his name.

Odion Ighalo with the match ball after his hat-trick
Odion Ighalo with the match ball after his hat-trick Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old seems to be answering his critics in the best possible manner as he prepares to link up with the national team, the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen, will be hoping that the former Manchester United forward can transfer his club form to the team as they prepare to take on rivals, Ghana's Black Stars, next week in a crucial 2022 WCQ.

Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagles colours.
Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagles colours. IMAGO / Shengolpixs

While many have questioned his continued inclusion in the team, the 2019 AFCON top scorer has found the best way to reply and keep himself relevant - performing on the pitch.

Ighalo will make his return to the Super Eagles against Ghana after missing out on the AFCON2021 in Cameroon.

Nigeria faces Ghana in Kumasi on the 25th of March before hosting the Black Stars at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days later.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi Arabian Premier League with 19 goals.

    Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

  • Ndidi was taken off for Maddison (MAGO / PanoramiC)

    Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria vs Ghana as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides more details on his injury

  • Samuel Chukwueze is gunning for Mikel Obi's Champions League record

    Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Recommended articles

'You guys want a murder scene in the octagon' - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him out

'You guys want a murder scene in the octagon' - Kamaru Usman responds to Conor McGregor calling him out

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Odion Ighalo shows he deserves Super Eagles place after superb first-half hat-trick for Al-Hilal

Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria vs Ghana as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides more details on his injury

Wilfred Ndidi is set to miss Nigeria vs Ghana as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers provides more details on his injury

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

Can Samuel Chukwueze become first Super Eagle to win a UCL quarter-final since Mikel Obi?

'E Choke' - Borussia Dortmund hail Super Eagles greats Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba

'E Choke' - Borussia Dortmund hail Super Eagles greats Sunday Oliseh and Victor Ikpeba

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Trending

COMMENT

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps
2022 WCQ

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Sadiq Umar
UECL

Noni Madueke to lock horns with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Leicester City get PSV in 'blockbuster' quarterfinal

Noni Madueke will return to England to face Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman as PSV take on Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League
UECL

Cyriel Dessers responds to Eguavoen snub with another goal for Feyenoord

Dessers celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi confirms that he took the winning goal against Newcastle United on his weaker left foot (IMAGO/News Images)
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday

Victor Moses celebrates as son Caiyro turns 1
UECL

Yira Sor, Olayinka shine in 7-goal thriller as Slavia Prague dispatch LASK

Yira Sor celebrates with teams after scoring Slavia Prague's third goal of the night at the Raiffeisen Arena, Austria (IMAGO/GEPA Pictures)