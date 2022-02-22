WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback

Niyi Iyanda
Odion Ighalo continues his hot streak with an emphatic header

Odion Ighalo scored his 15th goal of the season in the victory Al-Nassr
Odion Ighalo scored his 15th goal of the season in the victory Al-Nassr

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo started the comeback against Al-nassr with his 15th league goal of the season. Ighalo and Al-Hilal had conceded a 17th minute goal and looked to be on course for a loss.

However, just after the hour mark Ighalo found himself at the end of a lofted cross from Saud Abdulhamid and powered home a good header.

The game was however wrapped up in the 80th minute when Salem Al-Dawsari converted his penalty to complete the comeback and ensure Al-Hilal progress to the next stage.

Al-Hilal currently sit fourth with two games in hand
Al-Hilal currently sit fourth with two games in hand

Al-Hilal will now shift their focus to the league, where they are scheduled to take on Al-Hazm on Saturday.

