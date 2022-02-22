Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo started the comeback against Al-nassr with his 15th league goal of the season. Ighalo and Al-Hilal had conceded a 17th minute goal and looked to be on course for a loss.
WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback
Odion Ighalo continues his hot streak with an emphatic header
Recommended articles
However, just after the hour mark Ighalo found himself at the end of a lofted cross from Saud Abdulhamid and powered home a good header.
The game was however wrapped up in the 80th minute when Salem Al-Dawsari converted his penalty to complete the comeback and ensure Al-Hilal progress to the next stage.
twitter/Alhilal_EN
Al-Hilal will now shift their focus to the league, where they are scheduled to take on Al-Hazm on Saturday.
Topics:
More from category
-
WATCH: Odion Ighalo's bullet header fires Al-Hilal cup comeback
-
Why have the goals dried up for Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi?
-
Ademola Lookman is Super Eagles’ heir to Victor Moses