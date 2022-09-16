SUPER EAGLES

Odion Ighalo nets goal number 3 as Al Hilal dismantle Al Wehda

The 33-year-old continues to show he has more to offer the Super Eagles after another goal for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

This is how much it means to Odion Ighalo.
Nigerian international Odion Ighalo was on target again for his Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Ighalo scored his third goal of the season as Al Hilal defeated Al Wehda 3-0 in a Pro League match on Friday evening.

In what was his third game of the season, the former AFCON top scorer was impressive again for Hilal and led the attacking line well.

Apart from his goal, he completed 100% if his dribbles, attempted two (2) shots and had 22 touches before he was substituted with four minutes left to play.

Ighalo has now scored or assisted four (4) goals in his first three (3) matches for Al Hilal in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

The defending champions are looking really good for the title once again after a fourth win in four.

Odion Ighalo and Al Hilal have moved joint-top
Hilal was just too good for their visitors Al Wehda following a comprehensive and convincing win.

After a goalless opening half, Moussa Marega opened the scoring with the breakthrough goal just before the hour mark.

Ighalo doubled their advantage on the 79th minute before the player who replaced the Nigerian, Luciano Vietto wrapped up proceedings 10 minutes later with the third.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

