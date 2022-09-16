Odion Ighalo nets goal number 3 as Al Hilal dismantle Al Wehda

Ighalo scored his third goal of the season as Al Hilal defeated Al Wehda 3-0 in a Pro League match on Friday evening.

In what was his third game of the season, the former AFCON top scorer was impressive again for Hilal and led the attacking line well.

Apart from his goal, he completed 100% if his dribbles, attempted two (2) shots and had 22 touches before he was substituted with four minutes left to play.

Ighalo has now scored or assisted four (4) goals in his first three (3) matches for Al Hilal in the Saudi Arabia Professional League.

Al Hilal close in on leaders Al Shabab

The defending champions are looking really good for the title once again after a fourth win in four.

Pulse Nigeria

Hilal was just too good for their visitors Al Wehda following a comprehensive and convincing win.

After a goalless opening half, Moussa Marega opened the scoring with the breakthrough goal just before the hour mark.