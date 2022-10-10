Odion Ighalo misses PK against his EX, costs new team Al Hilal 2 points

Ighalo missed a chance to add to his goal tally this season as Al Hilal was held to a 1-1 draw at home by leaders Al Shabab.

The 33-year-old forward missed a second half penalty which proved to be costly for his club, Al Hilal.

In what was his sixth game of the season, Ighalo was caged for 82 minutes and outshone by his Malian teammate, Moussa Marega, who netted the goal for Hilal.

For 53 minutes, Ighalo struggled to get a shot on goal as Al Hilal led 1-0 courtesy of Marega's 21st minute goal.

In the 54th minute, the 2019 AFCON top scorer was handed a golden opportunity to get on the score sheet and double the lead for his side when Hilal was awarded a penalty.

However, Ighalo watched as his tame effort was easily saved by the visiting goalkeeper, who put on a show at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Despite missing the penalty, Ighalo has scored three goals and assisted another in six matches this season for Al Hilal.

Ighalo's miss costs Al Hilal two points

The home side missed the chance up to second on the table after a share of the spoils with leaders, Al Shabab.

Ighalo missed a penalty and chance to double Hilal's lead in the second half and was made to regret that miss two minutes later by Carlos.

But while Carlos got the important goal, goalkeeper, Seung-Gyu Kim was undoubtedly the man of the match and saviour for his club, Al Shabab.

The South Korean made two important saves, one of them the penalty save to deny Nigerian striker Ighalo in the second half.