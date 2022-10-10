SUPER EAGLES

Odion Ighalo misses PK against his EX, costs new team Al Hilal 2 points

Izuchukwu Akawor
The 33-year-old striker has been involved in four goals this season for his club but had a night to forget.

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo had an evening to forget for Al Hilal in the Saudi Arabia Professional League on Monday night.

Ighalo missed a chance to add to his goal tally this season as Al Hilal was held to a 1-1 draw at home by leaders Al Shabab.

The 33-year-old forward missed a second half penalty which proved to be costly for his club, Al Hilal.

In what was his sixth game of the season, Ighalo was caged for 82 minutes and outshone by his Malian teammate, Moussa Marega, who netted the goal for Hilal.

For 53 minutes, Ighalo struggled to get a shot on goal as Al Hilal led 1-0 courtesy of Marega's 21st minute goal.

Odion Ighalo has scored 3 goals this season but was not at his best against his former club.
In the 54th minute, the 2019 AFCON top scorer was handed a golden opportunity to get on the score sheet and double the lead for his side when Hilal was awarded a penalty.

However, Ighalo watched as his tame effort was easily saved by the visiting goalkeeper, who put on a show at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Despite missing the penalty, Ighalo has scored three goals and assisted another in six matches this season for Al Hilal.

The home side missed the chance up to second on the table after a share of the spoils with leaders, Al Shabab.

Ighalo missed a penalty and chance to double Hilal's lead in the second half and was made to regret that miss two minutes later by Carlos.

But while Carlos got the important goal, goalkeeper, Seung-Gyu Kim was undoubtedly the man of the match and saviour for his club, Al Shabab.

Moussa Marega celebrates his goal vs Al Shabab.
The South Korean made two important saves, one of them the penalty save to deny Nigerian striker Ighalo in the second half.

In terms of positions on the table, Al Hilal is fourth with 14 points while Al Shabab stays top of the table on 19 points.

