NPFL 2023: Super Eagles star Onazi spotted training with Remo Stars

The 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner who plays for Serie D side Casertana, has like his club teammates, been on holiday following a Christmas break the Italian lower divisions embarked upon from December 21.

Remo Stars shared images of the Onazi on their social media on Tuesday, adding that the Jos-born ex-El Kanemi Warriors player was in Ikenne on a courtesy visit.

A guest on the Remo Stars' turf

In one of the tweets on Tuesday evening, the NPFL club wrote: "Training day but can you sight a guest on our turf??"

"Rightly so, @OnaziOgenyi paid a courtesy visit to our team’s training this Tuesday. Onazi, an AFCON winner with the Super Eagles shared moments with the lads before the session," the club said in a second Twitter post.

Serie D-Group G will return to action on Sunday with Casertana paying a visit to SS Nola 1925. The 30-year-old midfielder who joined Casertana in August, made a return to Italy after six years having left Saudi side Al-Adalah.

Onazi so far featured in 11 games for the Serie D side.

Remo Stars gear up for new NPFL season

Meanwhile, Remo Stars have continued to intensify their preparations for the new NPFL season scheduled to kick off on January 8.

The Ikenne-based club also revealed on Tuesday that their players underwent a seminar ahead of the new season with Shogo Shodunke, a centre for International Sports Studies member and the CEO of Phreestyle Sports Ltd, presenting the papers.

The seminar also included a talk from referees and the media.