No Rohr, same issue- NFF owe new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro over ₦100m

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are yet to pay the new Super Eagles manager since he arrived.

Jose Peseiro is yet to receive his wages from the NFF
Jose Peseiro is yet to receive his wages from the NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are in the news again for the wrong reasons after it emerged that they owe Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro outstanding wages.

Peseiro was appointed as Nigeria's coach in May, but the Portuguese tactician has not been paid since he took over affairs.

The NFF owe Peseiro six months' salary, with the Portuguese tactician receiving only match allowances and bonuses since he took over as Nigeria's coach.

Reports claim the Portuguese tactician is entitled to over ₦100m for the six months he is being owed. However, according to the BBC, the NFF are in the process of paying the Portuguese tactician all his outstanding wages.

Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro has not been paid for over six months
Super Eagles new coach Jose Peseiro has not been paid for over six months

The report claimed the NFF are already in talks with the Ministry of Sports over the payment of Peseiro's salary, with both parties hoping there will be a solution soon.

Peseiro's situation is another case of unpaid wages involving the NFF. The Nigerian football governing body are still paying former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr a backlog of unpaid wages during his time as Nigeria's coach.

Gernot Rohr is still receiving the outstanding wages he was owed during his time at Nigeria's coach
Gernot Rohr is still receiving the outstanding wages he was owed during his time at Nigeria's coach

The German tactician took the body to FIFA over the issue, with the world football governing body ordering the NFF to pay him his full wages.

The NFF also owe Super Eagles players outstanding match bonuses, while the Super Falcons players are not left out of the disappointing situation.

It now remains to be seen if the players would also be paid alongside Peseiro. Meanwhile, Peseiro will lead the Super Eagles back to action on November 10 against Costa Rica before they face Portugal seven days later.

