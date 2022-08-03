SUPER EAGLES

We'll support Forest - Nigerians reply Taiwo Awoniyi, demand goals

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nottingham Forest is set to grow its fan base in Nigeria following the arrival of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

Taiwo Awoniyi is looking to set the PL on fire.
Nigerians have responded positively to a request made by Super Eagles and Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the Super Eagles forward expressed his belief that Nigerians will always support clubs who have Nigerians.

He shared his hopes that football fans in Nigeria would support his newly promoted club Nottingham Forest in the Premier League because of him.

Taiwo Awoniyi signs his Forest contract.
“Many people pick their clubs depending on where a Nigerian is playing or which teams the family likes," Awoniyi stated.

"We all grew up watching it and loved it, and it is actually a dream come true to know that millions will be watching me now," he added.

In a swift reaction to Awoniyi's belief and request, the former Union Berlin fan favourite has received a positive reply from Nigerians.

Taiwo Awoniyi is yet to get off the mark for Nottingham Forest despite joining for a club-record fee
Reacting to his request, Awoniyi's compatriots have promised to help the 24-year-old fulfil another wish by supporting him and Forest in their return to the popular PL.

Here are some of the best reactions and replies to Awoniyi's heartfelt request.

Israel Okorie corroborates Awoniyi's belief to kick start the replies.

Nigerians reply Taiwo Awoniyi
Nigerians reply Taiwo Awoniyi Pulse Nigeria
Peter demands for Awoniyi to prove himself, though.
Peter demands for Awoniyi to prove himself, though. Pulse Nigeria
Adesanya with the prayer.
Adesanya with the prayer. Pulse Nigeria
Emeka doesn't need much convincing to support Awoniyi.
Emeka doesn't need much convincing to support Awoniyi. Pulse Nigeria
A typical Nigerian here!
A typical Nigerian here! Pulse Nigeria
Justin will follow Awoniyi to any club.
Justin will follow Awoniyi to any club. Pulse Nigeria
Esther goes philosophical.
Esther goes philosophical. Pulse Nigeria
A Chelsea fan with a Promise.
A Chelsea fan with a Promise. Pulse Nigeria
Oliver makes a solemn pledge.
Oliver makes a solemn pledge. Pulse Nigeria

Finally, Mc Ollay tells Awoniyi to do his part and leave the rest to Nigerians to handle.

The ball is in your court, Awoniyi.
The ball is in your court, Awoniyi. Pulse Nigeria

The ex-Liverpool youngster joined Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest this summer on a £17.5m transfer from the German side, Union Berlin.

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi and his family.
Awoniyi became the club's record signing and will be hoping to score enough goals to help his new club avoid a quick-fire return to the championship this season.

