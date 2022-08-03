We'll support Forest - Nigerians reply Taiwo Awoniyi, demand goals

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, the Super Eagles forward expressed his belief that Nigerians will always support clubs who have Nigerians.

He shared his hopes that football fans in Nigeria would support his newly promoted club Nottingham Forest in the Premier League because of him.

“Many people pick their clubs depending on where a Nigerian is playing or which teams the family likes," Awoniyi stated.

"We all grew up watching it and loved it, and it is actually a dream come true to know that millions will be watching me now," he added.

Nigerians promise to support Forest, demand goals

In a swift reaction to Awoniyi's belief and request, the former Union Berlin fan favourite has received a positive reply from Nigerians.

Reacting to his request, Awoniyi's compatriots have promised to help the 24-year-old fulfil another wish by supporting him and Forest in their return to the popular PL.

Here are some of the best reactions and replies to Awoniyi's heartfelt request.

Israel Okorie corroborates Awoniyi's belief to kick start the replies.

Finally, Mc Ollay tells Awoniyi to do his part and leave the rest to Nigerians to handle.

The ex-Liverpool youngster joined Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest this summer on a £17.5m transfer from the German side, Union Berlin.

