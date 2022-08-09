Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with Italian side Udinese after days of negotiating for the signing of 19-year-old wing-back Destiny Udogie.
Tottenham agrees €20m+ transfer for Nigerian wonderkid, Destiny Udogie
Tottenham have reportedly reached an agreement with Udinese to sign 19-year-old Destiny Udogie for over €20 million
inRead
Acclaimed transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano confirmed via his official Twitter page that a deal had been reached by all parties involved with the three magic words, "here we go".
The deal is reported to be worth over €20 million with the teenager set to stay at Udinese on loan this season and then join Tottenham in 2023.
Destiny Udogie will be a Tottenham player
Although there has not been any official confirmation from either club or the player himself, various reports had emerged in the last few weeks that Tottenham were interested in signing Udogie.
ALSO READ
It was reported that Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte personally recommended the signing to which the club's director, Fabio Paratici also concurred, having taken a liking to Udogie.
Personal terms had been previously agreed and all that was left was for both clubs to reach an agreement on a suitable transfer fee which they now have according to Fabrizio Romano.
Destiny Udogie's role at Tottenham
Udogie is a left-wing-back/fullback by trade which is a position Spurs currently have a number of options in Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic and Sergio Reguillon.
That is precisely why the Italian defence of Nigerian descent is being loaned back to Udinese for this season because Totemham fancies him as a future project as a young player with high potential.
With 33-year-old Perisic now in the twilight of his career and Sergio Reguillon deemed surplus to requirements, Udogie's path to the Tottenham first team next season is potentially clear.
More from category
-
Tottenham agrees €20m+ transfer for Nigerian wonderkid, Destiny Udogie
-
Nigerian Players’ Review: Iwobi, Aribo, Alhassan, Olusegun, Awoniyi
-
Spartak confirm Nigerian midfielder ruled out for 6-months due to achilles tendon injury