Cyriel Dessers on target in dramatic comeback win for Feyenoord

Feyenoord did not get off to the best starts when former Israeli midfielder Bibras Natcho opened the scoring shortly in the 13th minute with a decent effort from just outside the box.

The Dutch side soon found themselves level courtesy of Jens Toornstra's powerful shot, which deflected off the bar and into the post.

The away side controlled most of the game, and they thought they were ahead for the first time in the match when Cyriel Dessers scored a tidy finish in the 40th minute.

The striker's celebrations soon turned sour when the goal was ruled out, following a VAR review which showed that Dessers had strayed offside in the build-up.

The second half began with the same intensity that the first had ended with, and Partizan restored their lead when Nemanja Jovic's low shot flew past the Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Feyenoord was back on level terms in the 52nd minute when once again, Dessers showed his striking instincts and converted a tidy finish within the box.

In the 65th minute, Feyenoord added another goal when Lutsharel Geertruida’s ferocious strike flew into the top left-hand corner past the hapless Partizan goalkeeper.

Luis Sinisterra scored arguably the best goal of the contest with a powerful shot that flew into the top corner to extend the lead over the home side.

Partizan has it all to do in the second leg, and they did themselves no favours by conceding a fifth goal. Once again, the Partizan defenders did not pick up Toornstra, who glided into the box unmarked and scored his second goal in the 77th minute.