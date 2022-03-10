SUPER EAGLES

Cyriel Dessers on target in dramatic comeback win for Feyenoord

Niyi Iyanda
Cyriel Dessers continued his impressive return from injury with a goal against Partizan in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan

Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers scored his 11th goal of the season in Feyenoord's dominant 5-2 victory over Partizan in their round of 16 UEFA Europa Conference League first-leg tie.

Feyenoord did not get off to the best starts when former Israeli midfielder Bibras Natcho opened the scoring shortly in the 13th minute with a decent effort from just outside the box.

The Dutch side soon found themselves level courtesy of Jens Toornstra's powerful shot, which deflected off the bar and into the post.

Jens Toornstra ;levelled the scoring for Feyenoord with a good finish from outside the box IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

The away side controlled most of the game, and they thought they were ahead for the first time in the match when Cyriel Dessers scored a tidy finish in the 40th minute.

The striker's celebrations soon turned sour when the goal was ruled out, following a VAR review which showed that Dessers had strayed offside in the build-up.

Dessers was left in disbelief when his goal was ruled out IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

The second half began with the same intensity that the first had ended with, and Partizan restored their lead when Nemanja Jovic's low shot flew past the Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Feyenoord was back on level terms in the 52nd minute when once again, Dessers showed his striking instincts and converted a tidy finish within the box.

Dessers equalized with a tidy finish in the 52nd minute IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

In the 65th minute, Feyenoord added another goal when Lutsharel Geertruida’s ferocious strike flew into the top left-hand corner past the hapless Partizan goalkeeper.

Luis Sinisterra scored arguably the best goal of the contest with a powerful shot that flew into the top corner to extend the lead over the home side.

Luis Sinisterra scored a beautiful effort to extend Feyenoord's lead in the tie IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

Partizan has it all to do in the second leg, and they did themselves no favours by conceding a fifth goal. Once again, the Partizan defenders did not pick up Toornstra, who glided into the box unmarked and scored his second goal in the 77th minute.

The emphatic win puts Feyenoord in a good position for the second leg, which will take place in Rotterdam on March 17.

Niyi Iyanda

